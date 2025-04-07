April 7, 2025
Trending now

Take-It-Back Movement: Police bar protesters from accessing Lagos Assembly

Minister of Information leads heads of Agencies to Broadcasters Conference in Las…

Evangelist Ebuka Obi Not Reason For Blogger’s Continued Detention

Alleged N19.4bn contract fraud: BPP Director testifies against ex-Aviation Minister

12 yrs after, Okpebholo begins payment of gratuities to rtd civil servants…

World Health Day: Global maternal health drops by 40%- UNFPA

Take-It-Back Movement: Protesters converge under bridge, Ikeja

African region’s maternal mortality drops, but far from SDG 2030 target –…

Meningitis claims 151 lives in Nigeria, says NCDC

Plateau Killings: Northern Senators condemn attack

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

12 yrs after, Okpebholo begins payment of gratuities to rtd civil servants in Edo

by Peter Anayo0102

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the payment of gratuities owed to pensioners since 2012, a move many say will address the long-standing plight of retired civil servants in the State.

The State Government has, therefore, commenced the disbursement of N1 billion as the first batch of payments, fulfilling a commitment to clear the backlog inherited from previous administrations.

This is contained in a statement signed on Monday by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor.

Okpebholo emphasized his administration’s resolve to prioritize the welfare of retired civil servants who have dedicated their years of service to the State.

“For over a decade, many of our retirees have suffered due to the non-payment of their gratuities. This administration is putting an end to that hardship. I have approved the release of N1 billion for the first phase of payments, and we will not rest until all outstanding entitlements are cleared,” Governor Okpebholo assured.

He reiterated that his administration is committed to restoring the dignity of pensioners by ensuring that they receive their due benefits without further delay.

“We recognize the sacrifices made by our retirees, and it is unacceptable that they have had to wait this long for what is rightfully theirs. Our administration will not only clear these arrears but will also put measures in place to ensure such delays do not happen in the future,” Okpebholo stated.

He reaffirmed that his administration’s goal is to clear all outstanding gratuities in phases, ensuring that retirees enjoy the fruits of their labour.

The Governor further assured that the disbursement process will be transparent and fair, with pensioners receiving payments in batches based on a structured verification process.

“This is just the beginning. We will not abandon our pensioners. We are determined to ensure that those who served Edo State diligently are treated with the respect and care they deserve,” the Governor concluded.
Some pensioners who spoke to newsmen expressed relief and gratitude over the development. One of them, Mr. Patrick Edobor, a retired principal, described the payment as a lifeline.

“For years, we have been waiting for this moment. Many of our colleagues passed away while hoping for their gratuities. I commend the Governor for taking this bold step,” he said.

The payment of gratuities after a 12-year delay marks a significant milestone in the State’s efforts to improve workers’ welfare and demonstrates Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to addressing inherited financial obligations.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Darkness engulfs Nigeria as national grid collapses again

Editor

FEC approves contracts for completion of 4 inherited road projects

Peter Anayo

Plateau poised to become tech ecosystem hub, says Governor Mutfwang 

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO