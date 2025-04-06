We recorded 2,866 attacks, 1,107 deaths, 27,330 farms destruction from 2001 to March 2025-Plateau Rigwe Nation 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The ethnic nationality of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), also known as Rigwe Chiefdom in Bassa local government area of Plateau State, confirmed that based on the research conducted by Mr Gastor Barrie from 2001 to March 2025 shown a total of 2,866 series of attacks, 1, 107 deaths, 412 injured and 2 tapes were recorded.

The research findings further revealed that about 20,836 rooms were destroyed, 742 barns were condemned and 27,330 farmlands were recorded as most of the victims are languishing in abject poverty, unable to fend for their families.

“Despite efforts by concerned stakeholders, sporadic and intermittent skirmishes have continued to be recorded. Beginning from the 1st January to the 28th March 2025, a total of 58 incidents, 8 deaths, 8 injuries, and more than 50 farm destruction were recorded, as compiled by Mr.Gastor Barrie.”

The Rigwe Nation said to think that these attacks and killings have continued despite a peace pact and ongoing efforts by the peace committee is most worrisome as it undermines the wisdom of all the stakeholders that brokered these avenues.

A statement emanated from the national president of Irigwe Development Association, Rev. Daniel Gya, alongside the secretary, Amb. Samuel Jugo David and Public Relations Officer, Danjuma Auta, issued to Daily Champion Saturday in Jos, stated that, “While we appreciate governments’ efforts, both at Federal and State levels, to restore peace in the country, we regret to bring to the notice of the general public that killings have continued persistently in our communities.

“On Wednesday, the 2nd of April 2025, one Mr. Dewi Terry Nah, a 33-year-old Rigwe man, was stabbed to death around the Twin Hill (Gyu) area, located between Jebbu-Miango and Miango town, at about 2 pm. The circumstances that led to this ugly incident are still fuzzy, as investigations are still ongoing.

“The Irigwe Development Association recently made a passionate appeal to the Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, to establish a Nigeria Police Force Division in Miango to help stem the tide of insecurity in the land.

“The Plateau State Government ably led by the amiable governor of the people, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, deeply disturbed by the state of insecurity in the land, visited Irigwe Chiefdom on the 27th January, 2025, on an assessment tour and promised to establish a Mobile Police Barracks at Zashi, Kwall, to further bolster ongoing efforts at lasting peace in the area and Plateau State at large.

They, however, appeal to relevant authorities to come to their aid to prevent the Rigwe nation from extinction and its source of livelihood totally obliterated by its enemies.

“The Rigwe nation is law-abiding and believes in the peaceful coexistence of all nations, tribes, creeds, and religions, and pleads with all stakeholders in the peace process to come together and ensure this.

“This is not the first time we are making this form of appeal and raising concerns over the continuous carnage on our land. We have continued to lose our loved ones in guerrilla-style attacks by assailants whom many have been afraid to name.

“We are therefore by this release once more calling on relevant security agencies, the Federal and Plateau State governments to match their words with action in halting this barbarism in our land so our people can enjoy peace in their God given land. We fear that if this situation continues unabated, the people would be left with no choice but to resort to self-help”, the statement concluded.

