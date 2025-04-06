Tribunal victory: Ogirrua of Irrua Kingdom congratulates Okpebholo … Advises others to put aside political differences

COMFORT EKELEME

The Ogirrua of Irrua Kingdom, Edo State, His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji W.O. Momodu 11 has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa on their victory at the election tribunal, which affirmed their election in the September 2024 governorship poll.

He advised all stakeholders to join hands with the government to maintain the current development strides in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Secretary, Irrua Traditional Council and the Enakhe of Irrua Kingdom, High Chief Chris Igene, Ph.D, the Ogirrua said the well-deserved victory at the tribunal would further boost their confidence to continue to work selflessly for the betterment of the state.

He said, “We the Irrua Traditional Council of Chiefs extend our warm congratulations to you and your deputy on your victory at the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal.

“We acknowledge your boldness, dedication to our people and appreciate your commitment to preserving our cultural heritage, which has earned you this great victory. We are confident that you will continue to work selflessly for the betterment of our state,” he said.

HRH Momodu 11 who is also the Okaijesan of Esan Land, acknowledged that the traditional chiefs are committed to partnering with the state government to drive development and progress, peace and tranquility in the communities.

Speaking further, he said, “We call on all stakeholders in the outcome of the election tribunal judgment to embrace peace and put aside political differences and join hands with His Excellency, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, the Governor of Edo State to ensure progressive development in Edo State. We wish you a successful and impactful tenure, and we pray that our ancestors and God Almighty guide and protect you as you lead our state to greater heights.

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, declared Okpebholo as the valid, authentic winner of the September 2, 2024, election in the state.