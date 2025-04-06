Tinubu, South West Govs mourn as Dr Olunloyo dies few days to 90th birthday

Jonas Ezieke with agency reports

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conveys his deepest condolences to the government and people of Oyo State following the passing of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, the former governor of the old Oyo State.

President Tinubu, on behalf of the Federal Government, extends sympathies to the Olunloyo family and all who knew and respected the late elder statesman and scholar.

This was made known to the media by President Tinubu’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Dr. Olunloyo, renowned for his mathematical prowess, obtained a PhD in applied mathematics and number theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at 25. In 1962, at just 27, he became a commissioner in the old Western Region. He served multiple times as commissioner in the Western State, which succeeded the Western Region.

His leadership as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic established enduring academic and administrative foundations in the two institutions.

President Tinubu pays tribute to Dr Olunloyo’s remarkable academic and professional journey and his fervent belief in education as a transformative tool for national development.

“Dr. Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory. As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” President Tinubu stated.

Reflecting on Dr. Olunloyo’s tenure as governor of the old Oyo State, President Tinubu remarks: “Although his time in office was brief, his tenure was marked by exceptional vision and leadership. The abrupt end to his administration due to military intervention did not deter him from continuing to serve the nation.”

President Tinubu further applauds the late governor for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, progress, and intellectual advancement, emphasising that his contributions will remain enduring milestones in the nation’s history.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and bring solace to all who mourn this distinguished statesman, “the President concludes.

Also South-West Governors’ Forum has mourned the passing of the Second Republic Governor of old Oyo State, Dr Victor Olunloyo.

Chairman of the Forum and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, conveyed his condolences through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

He sympathised with the government and people of Oyo State, expressing sadness over the death of Olunloyo.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The Forum condoles with Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olunloyo family, friends and associates. Dr Olunloyo lived a fulfilled and impactful life.”

The Lagos State Government also extended sympathy to all connected with the late former Governor of Oyo State.

Sanwo-Olu described the passing of Olunloyo, a renowned mathematician and scholar, as deeply painful.

He noted that Olunloyo’s death, only days before his 90th birthday, was a huge loss to Oyo, the South-West and Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the government and Lagos residents, I commiserate with Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo State.

“I also extend heartfelt sympathy to the immediate Olunloyo family, Ibadan indigenes, and friends of the deceased,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Olunloyo, he said, was more than a politician—he was a distinguished figure in public service, academia and education.

He was the first Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and a well-respected scholar and technocrat.

Olunloyo governed the old Oyo State from Oct. 1 to 31 Dec. 31, 1983.

He served previously as Commissioner for Economic Development in the Western Region at just 27 years old.

Olunloyo later held portfolios in Community Development, Education, Special Duties, Local Government, and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that, as a Governor, Oluloyo contributed meaningfully to Oyo State’s development and remained a respected political figure.

Sanwo-Olu prayed that God grants Olunloyo eternal rest and comforts his family, the people of Oyo State, and the entire South-West.

Olunloyo passed away on Saturday, at approximately 1:40 a.m. He died just days before his 90th birthday, which would have been on April 14.

Equally Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has joined others to mourn former governor of Oyo State, Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo who passed on at the age of 89.

Olunloyo served briefly as governor of Oyo State from October to December, 1983.

Prior to the time, Olunloyo was appointed Commissioner for Economic Development for the Western Region in 1962 at the age of 27, in the cabinet of Dr. Moses Majekodunmi.

He was re-appointed when Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo was appointed military governor of Western State.

Other positions he held included Commissioner for Community Development, Education, Special Duties, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs at different times.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Livinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu described the former governor as exceptionally brilliant and influential, making his marks both in academia and politics.

The Deputy Speaker said that Dr. Olunloyo contributed his quota to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria in general, saying that history will be kind to him.

Condoling the immediate family, Governor Abiodun Makinde, the government and the people of Oyo State over the loss, Kalu also prayed for the repose of the soul of Dr. Olunloyo.