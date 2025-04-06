Tinubu reduced conflicts, insecurity by 90% in the last 10 months – Ribadu

.As NCPC boss Bishop Adegbite condemns Plateau killings, demand justice

From Daniel Dauda, Jos and Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The National Security Advised (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has confirmed that president Ahmed Bola Tinubu had drastically reduced violence conflicts and insecurity bedeviling the nation by 90 percent in the last 10 months.

Ribadu assured Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment and determination towards ensuring peace and security so that Nigerians can live a normal life.

He made the assertion on Sunday while speaking to newsmen at the headquarters of Operation Safe HAVEN (OPSH), during a condolence visit to Plateau State in aftermath of unfortunate attacks that led to lost of livestock and properties in some villages in Bokkos local government area recently.

Ribadu warned against politicization of national security, saying enough is enough as the reoccurrence of violence conflicts and attacks on the Plateau lingers for over 20 years now.

“On behalf of the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmad tinubu, I am here to greet the people of Plateau, to extend his condolences over what we have witnessed in the last few days—the crisis that erupted.

I said I should come. And I met with the governor. I am here in the office of the Commander-Operation Safe HAVEN and the GOC. To convey president Tinubu greetings and gratitude for the job well done. They have done well. They are important. I think it is obvious.

“In maintaining peace, restoring order, and protecting the people—acting instantly in the middle of a crisis.Nigeria will continue to be grateful to members of the armed forces and the security services.”

Ribadu further revealed that even though Nigeria is going through tough times,difficult times, but it’s not going to be forever. “The issue of security is for all of us. We all have to come together. Everyone has a role to play.

“But I think that communities—those who have been living together for years and decades—it’s time for us to say enough is enough.Our security forces are doing well. But our communities can do even better.

“We also appeal to the media to verify and report accurate, appropriate information. Telling the truth helps us get through this together. It helps us feel. It helps us keep our contracts and live in peace and security.

“Anything that disturbs the peace and security of people—nothing else will work. Government won’t have the chance or opportunity to function if people do not live in peace”, he added.

.as NCPC boss Bishop Adegbite condems plateau attack , calls for justice

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC Bishop Stephen Adegbite and members of Board of the Commission have condemned in clear terms the recent attacks on innocent communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state by unidentified gun men.

The NCPC helmsman in a statement released on Sunday, 6th April, 2025 said he was saddened with this development at a time when all hands are on deck to make sure that peace reign in our communities.

The Executive Secretary and the Board also commiserated with the Chairman of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, RT Rev Prof Cletus Gotan, who is an illustrious son of the state for this heinous crime against humanity.

He described the action of the unknown gun men as dastardly and cowardly, especially now that the Christians are observing their Lenten season.

He regretted the fact that the attacks has resulted in significant loss of lives and displacement of residents of several communities.

Bishop Adegbite commended the effort taken by the Federal government by directing the Management of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to quickly release and distribute relief materials to the affected communities.

He commiserated with the Government of Plateau state and Governor Caleb Mutfwang for this uncanny and unfortunate incident.

Additionally, the NCPC boss urged the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure the communities.

He further charged the security agencies not to rest on their oars until the perpetrators are brought to justice.