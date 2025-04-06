Sage Grey Finance and Sage Grey Technologies Strengthen Commitment to Impact-Driven Financial and Technological Solutions

Sage Grey Finance Limited, a leading financial institution committed to creating impact through lending, investments, fund management and strategic advisory services, and its sister company, Sage Grey Technologies, have reaffirmed their commitment to driving financial inclusion, SME growth and technological innovation through strategic partnerships and product development.

The executives detailed their ongoing efforts to expand financial access for SMEs, drive technological advancements, and contribute to sustainable economic development through solutions aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG frameworks.

Speaking on the company’s mission, Mr. Jumo Atiba, Executive Director of Sage Grey Finance, said:

“At Sage Grey Finance, we believe in the transformative power of impact financing. Our unique position in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem allows us to unlock opportunities that generate both financial returns and meaningful social impact. As a licensed and regulated entity by the Central Bank of Nigeria, we seamlessly blend profitability with social impact. Our integration into the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System ensures we deliver secure, efficient financial services, setting us apart. Our journey is rooted in empowering businesses, fostering sustainable development, and creating enduring value for our stakeholders and communities.”

The company is deepening partnerships to enhance access to finance and drive financial inclusion by:

Funding SMEs at Competitive Rates: In collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI), Sage Grey Finance offers a tailored SME funding scheme that enables small businesses to access financing at a highly competitive 9% interest rate.

Supporting Small Business Owners through partnership with the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) to facilitate direct engagement with entrepreneurs, ensuring that financing solutions reach those who need them most.

Improving access to capital to underserved groups such as women and youth by providing dedicated financial products designed to foster economic empowerment.

Further creating impact through innovation, Sage Grey Technologies is driving digital transformation by introducing digital solutions that improve business efficiency and accessibility.

Also speaking on the company’s approach to digital innovation, Mr. Yemi Jinadu, Chief Operating Officer of Sage Grey Technologies, said: “We are committed to building technology solutions that not only enhance business operations but also create social impact. Our goal is to bridge efficiency gaps in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem while ensuring that businesses and individuals benefit from technology-driven opportunities.”

Sage Grey Technologies’ Product Innovations include:

Splitmulti: A digital marketplace that allows businesses and consumers to make bulk purchases at wholesale prices, providing cost-effective solutions for retailers and end users.

Proxze: A platform that connects businesses with verified service providers, including business professionals, simplifying compliance and financial management

Adzplug: A street-level advertising solution that allows shop owners to earn passive income while giving brands direct access to local markets

Nkiru: A customer support solution that provides corporates and SMEs with digital reception services, helping them establish a professional presence without physical office costs.

Sage Grey Finance’s impact-driven approach extends beyond finance and technology, with a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company has committed to monthly CSR initiatives that address education, environmental sustainability, and community welfare through partnerships with various institutions and NGOs. Most notably, we have had recent engagements with the University of Lagos and government agencies such as LAWMA.