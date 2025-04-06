Rivers: Gateway church awards scholarships to members

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Gateway International Church, Port Harcourt has offered scholarships to some members of the Church.

Among those who benefited from the Church’s benevolence and academic assistance (scholarships) for the month of March, 2025 include: Victoria Jonah and Onuigbo Princewill and Nmesoma Chukwu, Irongbu Benedict Chizoba, Allen Eunice Nwankwo and Ngozi Perpetual.

Pastor Joseph George Ajueshi, the church’s Directorate Head, in charge of Pastoral Care and Special Business Unit, who made the announcement during service, said the gesture was an act of benevolence initiated by the church as approved by the Lead Pastor, George Izunwa, to assist members in need.

Pastor Ajueshi disclosed that “This programme by the gateway international church is a monthly programme and it runs in series to capture those slated for that particular month.”

On what informed the initiation of benevolence to church members, Pastor Joseph George Ajueshi said that the Lead Pastor of the church, Pastor George Izunwa is a man of a large heart.

He said, “The Lead Pastor, George Izunwa discovered that every time members of gateway church are in need and trying to reach out to give to not only members of the church but society at large, with preference to some members of the church who are in need of benevolence.”

He stated that apart from the benevolence, the church also empowers some of it’s members by supporting their businesses financially.

He used the medium to advise the beneficiaries for benevolence to use what has been given to them to assist their families, while those for business category to ensure judicious use of the funds available to them by applying it to the business so that the business can grow to the next level.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the sustainability of the capital-intensive monthly programme by the church, Pastor Ajueshi opined that the benevolence is sustained through the church offerings and tithes by members of the church.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Victoria Jonah, who was offered academic assistance (scholarships) expressed gratitude to the Lead Pastor of the Gateway International Church, GIC, George Izunwa, who approved the funds for the academic assistance and other benevolence offered to some members of the church.

He also expressed surprise and appreciated the church for offering them scholarships.

He prayed for more anointing, grace and God’s protection for George Izunwa and family, appealing that such a gesture should be extended to other members of the gateway international church who are also in need of one form of assistance or the other.

In a similar development, the church also did what they called street market raffle draw where the successful participants smiled home with tangible gift items, while others were compensated for participating.

Meanwhile, in the same month of march, 2025, Gateway International, as part of it’s monthly activity or program dedicated Eleven Children at the altar of mercy of gateway international church, in addition to Gateway Mothering Sunday celebration among other activities.

