Osun LG crisis:  Adeleke planning to procure High Court judgment, unleash mayhem, APC alleges

.You’re afraid of court verdict over illegal occupation of Council secretariats – Govt

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Local Government crisis in Osun State have taken another turn as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday accused the state Governor Ademola Adeleke of plotting a massive attack on the reinstated LG chairmen.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State, a chieftain of the APC, Sunday Akere, alleged that the Adeleke-led administration is planning to obtain a judgment from the State High Court in Ikirun, stressing that the move is intended to create an opportunity for a renewed attack on the local government chairmen and councillors elected on the APC platform.

Akere, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, further alleged that the state government has made arrangements to procure a ‘kangaroo judgment’ from the court, which will be presided over by Justice I. O. Adeleke of Ikirun on April 17, 2025, notingthat the move is aimed at preventing the course of justice and to install the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen councils through illegal means.

According to him, “the desperation of Senator Ademola Adeleke PDP-led government to subvert the will of the people at the local government level is taking a very dangerous dimension which calls for an urgent intervention of the security agencies. We have a privileged information that the state government is planning another round of a massive attack on our local government chairmen currently at the council secretariats.

“It was reliably gathered that the state government has concluded an arrangement to procure a judgement through a state High Court sitting in Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of the state to be presided over by one Justice I. O. Adeleke on the 17th of April, 2025.

“It was reliably gathered that it was a purchased order of mandamus which Governor Adeleke is banking on from the pliable High Court judge in Ikirun for the illegally-selected chairmen.

“The planned order of mandamus filed against Governor Adeleke for the High Court to prevent the governor from locking them out that would then form the basis through which the illegal local government chairmen and their councillors to be aided by Amotekun Corps and daredevil thugs would invade all the local government council areas in the state which would resort to breakdown of law and order.”

He however, called for the immediate intervention of the Inspector General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services -DSS and Office of the National Security Adviser over the looming crisis in the state.

In response to the allegations, the Osun State government, through a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, characterized the APC in the state as false alarmist.

He stressed that the APC is fearful of the impending backlash due to its illegal occupation of local government secretariats and has resorted to openly blackmailing the judiciary.

According to him, “Osun state All Progressive Congress (APC) is afraid of imminent backlash over its illegal occupation of local government secretariats and has embarked on an open blackmail of the judiciary.

“Additionally, the state APC is lying about an open secret that it faces three lawsuits over its invasion of the local government secretariats namely; the first by the duly elected local government chairmen and councillors of PDP under ALGON, the second by the state local government workers under NULGE and the third by the All Peoples Party (APP) which sued the APC for contempt of Court for ignoring a subsisting court judgement that sacked its Yes/No chairmen.

“In all these cases, Governor Ademola Adeleke did not and has no intention of instituting any court action after his directive to PDP elected chairmen and councilors to abide by the rule of law and avoid violence.

“The APC alarm of plots to deploy violence against the illegal court-sacked Yes/No chairmen is mere fantasy and failed attempt to escape the legal consequences of their unconstitutional and reprehensible occupation of local governments secretariats across Osun state.”