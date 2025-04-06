NUJ: Rivers Correspondents’ Chapel kickoff 2025 Press Week on Monday

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council has announced the commencement of it’s annual press week from Monday, April 7th, 2025.

A statement jointly signed by the Chapel Chairman, Comrade Amaechi Okonkwo and the chairman of the 2025 press week organising committee, Elder Ignatius Chukwu, said the event, which is being organized in partnership with the Mayor of Housing, begins with an Opening Ceremony at the NBA Hall, Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the theme for the celebration is ‘Blue Economy: Starting Steps for Rivers State, while the sub-theme is ‘Enhancing the Safety and Economic Wellbeing of Journalists in a Period of Tension and Economic Crisis’.

The statement also noted that “the Special Guest of Honour will be Prof Silva Opuala-Charles, President, Garden City Premier Business School, Port Harcourt; while the Guest of Honour is Dr Chinyere Nwoga, First Female President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (PHCCIMA).

“The Chairman of the Week is Dr. Chamberlain Peterside, Executive Chairman, Xcellon Capital Advisors, while the Guest Speaker is Mr Ubong Essien, Dean, School of Eloquence & Founder, Blue Economy Academy, who is a former Special Assistant to the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“The event will also feature a Dinner Party at the same venue on Friday, April 11, 2025, a Facility Tour, Special Congress, and a visit to the Orphanage home.

“The week would be rounded off with a Special Thanksgiving Church Service at Redemption Hall Model Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Station Road, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt.

“Members of the Correspondents Chapel shall join other well-meaning citizens of Rivers State to pray for peace and an early end to political hostilities and crisis in the state so that the economy of the state can resume at a faster pace through closer attention to the Blue Economy.”

The statement also hinted that the event will help the State to compete forcefully with its peers among the comity of states in Nigeria.

“We encourage our esteemed guests, friends of the Chapel, and all Journalists in the State to join us in all the activities that have been lined up to make the Press Week a worthy event all through the coming week.

“We also expect support, as well as goodwill and solidarity messages from Friends of the Chapel,” the statement said.

