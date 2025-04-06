NCDC reports rising cases of cerebrospinal meningitis, urges vigilance

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a rising number of suspected cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) cases across the country.

The NCDC’s official website stated on Sunday that, during the epidemiological week of March 17-23, 2025, 315 suspected cases were reported in three states: Kebbi, Sokoto, and Yobe.

It said out of these, 38 cases were confirmed positive, resulting in 14 reported deaths, yielding a concerning case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.4per cent.

The NCDC stated that its CSM Emergency Operations Centre was actively monitoring the situation, with ongoing surveillance in affected areas.

“Since the start of the 2024/2025 season, the NCDC has reported a total of 1,826 suspected cases and 151 deaths, with a higher CFR of 8.3 per cent.”

The agency highlighted that children aged 5-14 years remained the most affected group, and 60 per cent of all suspected cases had been male.

It said in response, public health efforts had been intensified in four Local Government Areas in Kebbi and Sokoto, which had surpassed the epidemic threshold.

However, the NCDC also noted a 65 per cent decrease in reported cases compared to the previous week, offering some hope as health officials continued their response efforts.

The NCDC stressed the need for ongoing surveillance and public awareness to help control the disease’s spread.

It encouraged the public to report any symptoms and seek immediate medical attention.

“For further information, the NCDC can be contacted at Toll-Free: 6232 or through their website.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Health Organisation identifies CSM as a severe infection of the brain and spinal cord’s protective membranes, often caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.

The disease spreads through respiratory droplets and is most common in Nigeria’s “Meningitis Belt,” particularly during the dry season.

Key symptoms of CSM include fever, stiff neck, headache, and confusion.

Vaccination and good hygiene remain the primary prevention measures, while urgent antibiotic therapy is necessary for treatment. If untreated, CSM can lead to death or permanent disability.

The disease primarily spreads through respiratory droplets, such as coughing, sneezing, or close contact.

High-risk areas include the “Meningitis Belt” of Africa, which covers northern Nigeria and parts of West and Central Africa, especially during the dry season (December to June).