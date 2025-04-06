26.8 C
April 6, 2025
National Police Day: Police embark on sanitation in popular motor park in Enugu

by Peter Anayo0119

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

Officers and men of the Police Command in Enugu State have embarked on sanitation in the popular Old Motor Park in Enugu metropolis as part of activities marking the National Police Day.

 

Leading the police personnel on Saturday for the exercise, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, said that the police also care about the environment and keeping it clean to optimise the health of Nigerians they serve.

 

“We are here to re-echo the saying that the police are your friend in action by practically caring for the environment, health and wellbeing of Nigerians using this park daily and by extension every resident living or doing business in this neighbourhood.

 

“We also want them to know that we are approachable and we are part and parcel of the society as well as doing more besides fighting crime to better their lives.

 

We thank patriotic Nigerians who joined us in this exercise voluntarily without being invited.

 

“Thank you and we urge all patriotic citizens to rally round the police and extend actionable information about crime, suspicious individuals, movements and objects to us to perform effectively,” he said.

 

In the exercise, police personnel were also joined by the leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) and personnel of the Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA).

 

In a related event, the Commissioner, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, alongside the State Chairman of POCACOV, Mr Samuel  Arum, conducted a sensitisation for students on Friday.

 

The Command also carried out a free medical outreach and held a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders on Thursday as part of the nationwide humanitarian and community outreach activities lined up to commemorate the maiden National Police Day.

 

