Konga Unveils Exciting Easter Fiesta Campaign with Discounts of Up to 70%

UGO AMADI

Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, Konga, has officially launched its highly anticipated Easter Fiesta Campaign — a strategic, month-long celebration of unbeatable deals, exclusive rewards, and enhanced shopping experiences. Running from April 1st to April 30th, the campaign delivers up to 70% discounts across a wide array of product categories, reinforcing Konga’s position as a customer-first platform that consistently delivers value.

Building on the momentum of its just-concluded Ramadan campaign, which delighted customers with curated offers on essential items, the Easter Fiesta goes even further — featuring mouthwatering deals across top categories such as electronics, smartphones, computing, fashion, home appliances, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). The campaign’s wide product mix is a clear nod to Konga’s deep understanding of its audience, ensuring that everyone—from tech enthusiasts to fashion lovers—has something to look forward to this season.

A notable highlight of the campaign is the strategic push toward mobile-first shopping, with exclusive deals and discount coupons available only via the Konga App. This approach not only boosts convenience for users on the go but also reflects the brand’s broader digital growth strategy. The app, available on both the App Store and Google Play, continues to drive engagement and conversion by offering a more personalized, seamless shopping experience.

Further enhancing the Easter offering is KongaPay, the company’s homegrown digital payment solution. In addition to enabling fast, secure transactions, KongaPay rewards users with up to 28% returns on their savings, making it a powerful incentive for cost-conscious shoppers and a bold differentiator in the fintech space.

Delivery logistics also receive a boost through KongaNow, the platform’s same-day delivery service, available in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. With the Easter period being particularly busy for families and businesses alike, KongaNow offers peace of mind, ensuring that shoppers receive their orders with speed and reliability.

In a challenging economic environment, the Easter Fiesta Campaign provides a timely opportunity for Nigerians to stretch their purchasing power without compromising on quality. Whether for gifting, home upgrades, or self-indulgence, Konga’s latest initiative delivers unmatched value—wrapped in convenience and digital excellence.