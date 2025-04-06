Heatwave: Nigerians lament untold hardship, seek intervention

The current heatwave across some parts of the country has continued to take its toll on the disposable income available to average Nigerians.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, some residents of Lagos and a few other states lamented the untold hardship they have experienced due to the phenomenon.

They argued that in spite of their meagre disposable income, an attempt at finding a sustainable solution to the development had left very deep holes in their finances.

Many of them added that they had to contend with the purchase of fuel, creams, soaps, water and powders among to cushion the impact of the heatwave on their skin.

Some respondents also took a swipe at the epileptic power supply and the high cost of energy as factors increasing the cost of living of Nigerians.

Speaking, Mrs. Olufunke Dada, a resident of Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos, said the current heatwave in Lagos is high causing people to spend more on energy supply.

Dada lamented that her entire body was covered with rashes noting that as part of coping measures, she had been taking a lot of water and bathing several times in a day.

“When I go out, there is always water in my bag. Also, I wear sunshade eyeglasses. The scorching sun is something else.

“I usually stay outside but whenever I am home, I stay under the tree. I spend more on dusting powder.

“I sleep on the tiles, even with that, I bathe two to three times before dawn,” Dada said.

For Amina James, a resident of Lekki, the heatwave has been so terrible.

“The good thing is that I have been well informed about hydration.

“I drink a lot of water, and bathe several times a day. I always go out with handfans to bring down the temperature.

“Every evening, I go out to take fresh air. When there is no light, we make use of rechargeable fans,” Amina said.

Mr. Benjamin Mordi, a resident of Jakande Estate, Isolo, said the heatwave has been challenging.

Mordi said they had abandoned their bedroom for over three months to be sleeping in the parlour in search of breeze.

“We spread a mat on the floor where we have been sleeping. Unfortunately, the light has not been stable,” he said.

Mr. Efosa Aigbe, a resident of Lekki, said the heatwave has been scorchy, adding that even with the air conditioner, the heat can still be felt.

Aigbe said he had resorted to taking water at room temperature regularly to avoid dehydration.

Mr. Elochukwu Egwu, a resident of Enugu, admitted that that the heatwave has been biting hard.

“Everybody is feeling it. The worst case scenario is the segregation of people into different electricity bands (A,B,C).

“Most people don’t even have electricity to cushion the impact.

“Here in Enugu, water is a great challenge. Many people have to wait till night before they could take their bath because of the water challenge.

“Some people sleep on top of their decked buildings to take fresh air,” Egwu said.

Bola Yekini, a resident of Ikorodu, said the heatwave had dealt a heavy blow on her, adding that she had heat rashes all over her body which itches terribly whenever it is sunny.

Yekini said the epileptic power supply in her area makes the heatwave worse.

“I take my bath almost every two hours until sunset.

“I drink a lot of water. I also got a rechargeable fan air conditioner that has helped a lot in reducing the effect of the heatwave on me,” Yekini said.

In his view, Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, a retired professor of climatology, said heatwaves have become a reality in the era of global warming.

According to him, it is an occurrence that will happen before the rainy season sets in.

He advised residents of the northern parts of the country to do everything possible to guard against meningitis.

“Government should do the needful to provide electricity.

“Nigerians should prepare for it by ensuring that they live in apartments that allow natural breeze and they should always ensure that their windows are open for free flow of air,” Oladipo said.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on February 19 predicted a prolonged heatwave across the country.

In its weather outlook, the agency said the maximum temperature reports across the country were mainly between 38 – 40℃.

NiMet said air temperatures were expected to stay within this band and rise slightly in some locations.

NiMet advised the public to drink a lot of water to avoid dehydration, stay in cool or air conditioned areas, wear light and breathable clothes and keep infants well dehydrated.

Meanwhile, NAN observed that sellers of cold sachets water and bottled water have been making brisk business out of the heatwave, as many people ‘erroneously’ prefer the cold water during heavy sunny days to water at room temperatures.