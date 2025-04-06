Gov. Otti to revive two moribund industries in Aba, moves to reconsider non- indigenous staff disengaged in 2011

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti says he is going to revive the moribund Aba Textile Mill and Star Paper Mill to create jobs for the people.

Governor Otti stated this while speaking during a reception held in his honour by the Union of Anambra State Associations, Aba Branch at the premises of Chief Leo Okoye (Udu Ako Mmiri) in Aba.

He also disclosed that in the next few months, the Government through some partnerships would be engaging and training the young people in various MSMEs with the aim of making Aba, the natural hub for fabric, textiles and leather products.

According to the Governor,

“We are negotiating with the people that acquired the Aba Textile Mill. We want to return it to life.

“As a government, we are interfacing with AMCON.

We want to acquire the Star Paper Mill and bring it back to life.

“These are industries that were set up by our fore-fathers. They were visionary. So, if we cannot do better than them, we cannot explain why we are in this world.

“So, it is a challenge. I want the support of everyone, so that we return our State to what it used to be,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Alex Otti, while responding to the request for re-engaging 154 Anambra indigenes who were disengaged from the Abia State public service in 2011, said that though it happened long before he came to power, he would take a look at their plight with a view to considering a fair resolution.

“There were two requests that were made by the President General, the first one is a no brainer, let us know where you want the land and you will get it.

“A list of 154 people who were disengaged in 2011 has been submitted. I have taken the list and I will ask my people to look at it. I see that majority of the people were teachers and I don’t know how old they are, but if they are under 65, we will be able to work out an arrangement where we may re-engage them on contract basis.

“We have a shortage of teachers, and because we don’t agree that somebody who lives here is not from here, that action in 2011 was illegal.

“So, I will ask the Head of Service to look at it, those who are of retirement age, we will find a way to compensate them and those below the retirement age and still willing to work will be re-engaged.

“As I said, this is not limited to Anambra indigenes. I think some people that are from Imo and other States in the Southeast may have been affected .

“What we are trying to do is to redress the wrong that was done in the past,” Gov. Otti stated.

While reacting to a statement that the Governor would be supported and voted to the senate in 2031 after his second term in office, Governor Otti said that he would not be interested in the Senate after his second term in office but would retire from active politics to allow the younger ones to serve.

Governor Otti announced that soon, the Enyimba Hotel and other projects around it would be developed and made functional.

“I am sure that you are aware that very soon, a five Star Hotel called Radisson Blue would be sitting on where you have Enyimba Hotel today. It is going to be a very big hotel. The number of rooms would be about 250.

“The idea is that at the back of Enyimba Hotel, there would be an International Convention Centre.

“We have also done an acquisition of more lands because we intend to build a leisure and pleasure park along the waterside corridor. So, you have the Enyimba Hotel, Enyimba Convention Centre, and the Enyimba Leisure and Pleasure Park all around here.

He thanked the Anambra people for the support they have been giving him since 2023 and said that his administration does not know the difference between Anambra and Abia but regards everyone as the same.

“So, for us, that thing called State of origin, we have already abolished it. I maintain, if you live here and you are a good citizen, you pay your taxes here, you are from here,”

In their goodwill messages, the member representing Aba Central State Constituency, Hon. Stephen Ucheonye, the President General, Anambra State Unions Association, Aba Branch, Chief Obiora Nwakpadolo, Ide John Udeagbala and the host, Chief Leo Nnodi Okoye appreciated the massive infrastructural development of Governor Otti in Aba and other parts of the State and said that his style of governance and achievements made so far informed their decision to host him.

Other notable Anambra industrialists including Comrade Uche Okafor, Chief Chidiebere Ezenwaoba, Chief Sir Humphrey Eberechukwu Nwachukwu and Chief Odinaka Nwakaibe while commending the Governor for his infrastructural strides lauded his decision to revitalize some moribund industries in Aba.