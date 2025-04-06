Easter season: Christy Ray Okoye collaborates in bringing succour to needy

CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Ambassador Christy Ray Okoye, presenting Cash and Food items to women this Easter Season in commemoration of the redemptive suffering of Christ Jesus, held in Lagos.

A humanitarian Foundation, tagged Christy Ray Okoye, for over thirty years has been a bastion of succour and help to the downtrodden in her local community with a determination to uplift the less-privileged.

As part of the programmes to mark Easter celebration, the Foundation empowered the needy. The event took place at the Gospel Methodist Church, Agidingbi, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Founder Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Christy Ray Okoye said the empowerment programme was necessary as it would go a long way in alleviating the plight of the needy women in the state.

The initiative by Lady Christy came into existence at the instance of Ambassador Christy Ray Okoye nee Ikeotuonye. Through her yearning to impact lives.

CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Ambassador Christy Ray Okoye, at the product for distribution.

A woman of deep spiritual persuasion, Lady Christy ,known for her generosity and philanthropy, was inspired by the exemplary feats of the iconic Mother Theresa of Calcutta, India.

Her name became synonymous with her strong identity and unmatched zeal for the empowerment of the less privileged in Ifite Dunu and environs.

Lady Christy’s voice was strident in speaking for and representing the interests of the voiceless. As a result of her drive and influence, and her excellent and unparalleled outreaches, the appellation, ‘Ojiefiemeogo’ was accorded her. ‘Ojiefiemeogo’ is translated to mean someone with gift of cows.

It should be pointed out that the gift of a cow in Igboland is a symbolic rarity, reserved for special occasions. But here comes Lady Christy in her own sphere, earns the title because of exemplary character of reaching out to the needy.

Her driving force is the desire to improve lives to fill the gap of acute shortage of genuine philanthropists in a land. In this regard, she is relentless in championing this cause which is close to her heart.

The Bible in Matthew 9: 37-“38 KJV quote “The harvest is plenteous but the labourers are few,” resonates deeply in her heart.

Lady Christy is a recipient of many awards and involved in several collaborative efforts with like-minded individuals and organizations over the years to alleviate the suffering of widows.

In her traditional way of reaching out, this coming Easter season in commemoration of the redemptive suffering of Christ Jesus, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (CROF) is aligning with WOMEN ALIGNED FOR GROWTH (WAG) and WACIN to celebrate the vulnerable women in society. Story :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

CEO Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Ambassador Christy Ray Okoye(in Black) Pose with the women.