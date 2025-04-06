Anambra guber: Ukachukwu emerges APC candidate

.As Okonkwo, Umeoji withdraw from race, raise alarm

.Bichi heads primary election appeal c’ttee

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, one of the aspirants in the upcoming Governorship Election in Anambra, has emerged the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ukachukwu was declared the winner of the party’s governorship primary election in the early hours of Sunday morning by the Chairman of the Election Committee and Returning Officer, Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River.

The election, which commenced on Saturday at the Women Development Centre, Awka, was contested by four aspirants.

Declaring the result of the exercise, Otu announced that Ukachukwu polled 1,455 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, who scored 67 votes.

He also said that the two other aspirants, Mr Johnbosco Onunkwo and Mr Edozie Madu, polled eight votes and 26 votes, respectively.

He thanked the party faithful and aspirants for their resilience and loyalty to ensure the success of the exercise.

The governor also thanked the security agencies, journalists and election observers, who stayed awake all night to ensure free, fair and peaceful election.

The state Chairman of APC, Mr Basil Ejidike, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the primary election.

Ejidike said that there was no violence during the exercise, as reported in some sections of the media.

He said that withdrawing from the race, as done by some aspirants, was by choice and also their constitutional right.

“This was part of why we decided to adopt indirect election in order to involve our members at the grassroots,” he said.

In a response, Ukachukwu promised to carry all the party members along in order to win the governorship election.

“As it stands now, I cannot do it alone without you.

“Therefore, I need your support, prayers and we have to work hard to win the governorship election,” he said.

He pledged to bring his wealth of experience to bear to ensure that the current administration of the All Progressive Grand Alliance would be defeated at the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC scheduled November 8 for the off-cycle poll

However, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come under intense pressure to cancel the Anambra State APC governorship primaries held last Saturday due to allegations of malpractices, manipulation and other undemocratic practices which allegedly resulted in the resignation and withdrawal from the race by some aspirants before and after the exercise.

A frontline aspirant, Chief Chukwuma Umeoji, who was the first to withdraw from the race on Friday before the exercise stated, claimed that the action was prompted by decisions reached after consultations with supporters who faulted the process and the undue interference by the party leadership in the process.

Another foundation member of the party, Paul Chukwuma, announced immediate resignation from the APC barely 24 hours to the primary election citing undemocratic practices as reasons for dumping his membership of the party.

In his resignation letter, Chukwuma, a former National Auditor of the party said: “I write to formally notify you (the party) of my resignation as a card carrying member of the APC.

“My decision finds expression in the quest to connect Anambra State to national politics by building a broader and all encompassing political movement within Anambra State in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

As the primary was underway on Saturday, another foremost aspirant, Obiora Okonkwo also announced his withdrawal from the APC Governorship internal election citing lack of confidence in the process.

Obiora Okonkwo, a prominent contender in the governorship primary election, officially withdrew his candidacy, citing concerns over issues that clash with personal principles and the safety of his supporters.

In a letter addressed to the party and his supporters, Okonkwo said his choice was “difficult but necessary,” pointing out that, after thorough reflection, he could no longer pursue the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

He noted the significant risks posed to the lives of his supporters as a primary factor in his sudden decision.

“After careful assessment of the current dynamics surrounding the APC’s primary election in Anambra State, I have resolved to withdraw my aspiration for the party’s governorship nomination.

This choice was not made lightly, but I believe it is necessary due to developments incongruent with my values. No political endeavor is worth jeopardizing the lives of my supporters,” Okonkwo said in the letter.

While he did not elaborate on the specific issues which prompted his withdrawal, he said ensuring the safety of his supporters remained his foremost concern.

Despite stepping back from the race, Okonkwo reaffirmed his dedication to the advancement of Anambra and the overall progress of Nigeria while also expressing strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives adding that he is committed to engaging in efforts that promote socio-economic and political development within the state and the country.

“My commitment to public service endures, and I will continue to contribute to the socio-economic and political betterment of Anambra State and our nation, Nigeria.

I will persist in supporting President Bola Tinubu’s development programmes aimed at fostering economic growth for the welfare of our citizens,” Okonkwo said.

In the statement, Okonkwo expressed gratitude to his political associates, stakeholders, and supporters, recognizing their solidarity and trust throughout his campaign endeavours.

He acknowledged the enriching experiences gained through interactions with passionate Anambra people.

“I am deeply appreciative of the trust and backing shown to me by my political associates, supporters, and stakeholders within the APC and beyond.

Your support has been invaluable, and I am grateful for the opportunity to connect with so many dedicated Anambrarians,” Okonkwo concluded.

Prior to Okonkwo’s withdrawal, three other aspirants had also opted out of the APC governorship primary race. They are Chukwuma Umeoji, a former member of the House of Representatives, who withdrew on Friday after consultations with his supporters, while Paul Chukwuma opted to resign from the party entirely.

With Okonkwo’s exit, the field was left open for Nicholas Ukachukwu, a former federal lawmaker; Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP candidate from the 2021 governorship election; Johnbosco Onunkwo; and Edozie Madu.

Earlier, Chukwuma Umeoji said he withdrew from the race for personal reasons, stating that: “this decision was made in good faith following consultations with my supporters across the state.”

The APC issued a statement thereafter and according to the reaction signed by National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, the APC thanked the aspirant for bowing out honourably from the race:

“Our great party thanks Umeoji for his aspiration and dedicated support of the party in Anambra state and nationally.

“It is our hope that Rt. Hon. Umeoji will do all in his power to support and work for the victory of the eventual gubernatorial flagbearer of our great party in the November 8, 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election,” the party statement said.

Meanwhile, the seven-member primary election petitions committee headed by the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has concluded arrangements to start reviewing series of petitions emanating from aggrieved aspirants over the election, according to the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee.

The party has also named Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman Bichi as the Chairman of the Primary Election Appeal Committee to consider claims and objections that may follow after the work of the petitions committee.

The committee is yet to come out with their findings and recommendations.