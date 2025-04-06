Akpabio Vs Natasha Kerfuffle: Impact of a tragedy

Emeka Udo Olaka

The concatenation of events arising from the argy-bargy which erupted between the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti – Uduaghan, a Senator representing Kogi Central, during a senate plenary over seat re – assignment, culminating in her (Natasha) 6 months suspension is taking a dangerous trajectory against the nation’s democratic fortunes.

Recall that Senator Natasha Akpoti – Uguaghan had preferred allegations of “sexual harassment” against Senator Akpabio; a weighty (though unsubstantiated and non – verifiable) allegations some time ago before her suspension.

These allegations sparked off series of actions and unsavory comments from different quarters. Many sympathizers of Akpoti – Uduagha sprout up from diverse auspices with some parading themselves as “women rights defenders”.

Akpoti – Uduaghan has granted several interviews to media outfits spewing offensive stench, odium and vituperations against the Senate boss.

Consequently, this unsavoury scenario has been cleverly highjacked by some evil clique of Mesophelean manipulators who are hell-bent to destroy and pull down the nation’s democratic pedestal.

Those group of political mafiosos have devised diverse political shenanigans, stratagems and intrigues aimed at plunging the nation into inconceivable labyrinth of darkness; chaos; anarchy; political stalemate and several other retrogressive scenarios which are repugnant to modern democracy.

One does not need the services of a clairvoyant to adumbrate that the nation’s democratic firmament is threading towards a dangerous route, and of course, an easy path and stratagem for the nation’s democratic perdition, carefully crafted and orchestrated by these political mafiosos.

Many of them consist of those who felt edgy, jittery, envious and intimidated by Akpabio’s sublime rise in political stature. Others consist of those who are not comfortable with his (Akpabio) progressive policies and programmes which has translated into massive transformation in the 10th Assembly.

There is another group of persons who are ambitious of the position (though quite negligible). Then the most unfortunate ones are the very set of smart pants who want to pull down the nation’s democratic structure.

Recall that at the outset of this political brouhaha and impasse, Akpabio remained reticent and unflappable over the manner in which his character and reputation was callously and abrasively mauled through cheap blackmail and spurious allegations which deluged the media space by mischief makers and half – witted political rivalries and turn-coats.

He suddenly became worried as it has become an open secret that there is palpable feelings of despondency across the length and breadth of the nation’s hitherto burgeoning democracy.

If this trend is not checked, a more dangerous scenario awaits the nation’s democratic odyssey. The promoters of this surreptitious ploy are insidiously bellicose, belligerent, militant and dangerously pugnacious.

Crises are being fueled at various stages making out something out of nothing, or at best to give a false impression of a weak Senate characterized by leadership deficits. Senator Natasha Akpoti – Uduaghan is not helping matters. Perhaps, she has not watched properly with philosophical candour, to adumbrate the possible consequences of allowing the matter to linger.

Her recent speeches were lacustre, lacked colour, panacea, assurance, animation, elan and vivacity, and should cease from causing national commotion. She should be politically sagacious and savvy enough to read the handwriting on the wall; put the interest of the nation above self and egocentric interest.

The Senate President and the entire Nigerian Senate should jettison and shun all these distractive eccentricities and focus on their legislative duties and more the nation forward.

Enough of these frivolities and trivialities.