Abia State Police Command rescues four Chinese Expatriates, two officers , commences investigation

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and other sister security agencies, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Uturu, has successfully rescued four Chinese expatriates and two escort police officers.

In a release signed and made available to journalists in Abia State, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Maureen Chinaka, said,”This followed a distress report received on 04/04/2025 at about 17:30hrs, that unidentified armed men had ambushed and attacked a group of Chinese expatriates and their police escorts while they were en route to their company site located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato LGA.

” Tragically, during the attack, the manager, Mr. Quan (male), his colleague Mr. Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers) were killed. The assailants also carted away Inspector Saidu’s rifle.

” Upon receiving the information, operatives from Abia State Command, in a joint operation with the military and other sister agencies, launched a search mission. As a result, three Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt, while one sustained injuries. Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered gunshot injury on his leg. Both the injured officer and the expatriate are currently receiving treatment and responding to treatment at FMC Abakaliki.”

The release further disclosed that “Today, 05/04/2025, tactical team operatives of the command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), visited the crime scene as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts. Through collaborative action involving the police, the military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unhurt”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, has assured the good people of Abia State that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.

He urged residents to remain security conscious, go about their lawful activities without fear, and support the police by reporting any suspicious movement.

