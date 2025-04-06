26.8 C
Lagos
April 6, 2025
Trending now

NUJ: Rivers Correspondents’ Chapel kickoff 2025 Press Week on Monday

Rivers: Gateway church awards scholarships to members

National Police Day: Police embark on sanitation in popular motor park in…

Abia State Police Command rescues four Chinese Expatriates, two officers , commences…

We recorded 2,866 attacks, 1,107 deaths, 27,330 farms destruction from 2001 to…

Bayelsa’s IGR surges from N1.2bn to over N5bn

SCAI enhances lives of rural communities on healthcare, education, others

WIEN Congratulates Tinubu on the Appointment of New NNPC Board, Calls for…

NDDC releases N10bn to Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce

Glo-sponsored African Voices celebrates Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Abia State Police Command rescues four Chinese Expatriates, two officers , commences investigation

by Peter Anayo0124

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

 

The Abia State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and other sister security agencies, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Uturu, has successfully rescued four Chinese expatriates and two escort police officers.

 

In a release signed and made available to journalists in Abia State, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Maureen Chinaka, said,”This followed a distress report received on 04/04/2025 at about 17:30hrs, that unidentified armed men had ambushed and attacked a group of Chinese expatriates and their police escorts while they were en route to their company site located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato LGA.

 

” Tragically, during the attack, the manager, Mr. Quan (male), his colleague Mr. Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers) were killed. The assailants also carted away Inspector Saidu’s rifle.

 

” Upon receiving the information, operatives from Abia State Command, in a joint operation with the military and other sister agencies, launched a search mission. As a result, three Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt, while one sustained injuries. Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered gunshot injury on his leg. Both the injured officer and the expatriate are currently receiving treatment and responding to treatment at FMC Abakaliki.”

 

The release further disclosed that “Today, 05/04/2025, tactical team operatives of the command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), visited the crime scene as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts. Through collaborative action involving the police, the military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unhurt”

 

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, has assured the good people of Abia State that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.

 

He urged residents to remain security conscious, go about their lawful activities without fear, and support the police by reporting any suspicious movement.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Police confirm kidnap of Anambra lawmaker, launch manhunt for kidnappers

Peter Anayo

We’re Forced To Pay N600,000 To Customs, Army, Police As Extortion At Road Blocks In Ogun, Cashew Merchants Raise Alarm

Editor

Women Affairs Ministry Convenes Stakeholders For Success Of 2024 16days Of Activism

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO