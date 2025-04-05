Wike cracks down on land hoarding institutions

…targets University of Abuja and Nigerian Police.

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Dr Nyesom Wike, is putting public institutions on notice over land hoarding, particularly in the name of education.

During a recent project inspection, Wike questioned the University of Abuja’s acquisition of over 1,000 hectares of land, citing concerns over “land grabbing”.

” I have discovered and also my eyes have been opened to the kind of land that the University of Abuja has acquired. It is not acceptable. You can’t deny development, where a university will go and take over 1,000 hectares of land for what purpose? We have been to universities, we have gone around to schools, just grabbing of land is not what makes an institution.

He emphasized that merely acquiring land doesn’t make a university; it’s the infrastructure and quality that matter.

“What future? Before you know it, they will begin to lease it out to people. It doesn’t make sense. What makes a university is not the large expansion of land. What makes a university is the infrastructure and the quality. It is not about land. You can have 20,000 hectares of land and the university does not have any infrastructure. So what does it help? We must stop this idea of just acquiring land for acquiring sake. That is not the essence of it”.

Wike’s concerns extend to other institutions, including the Nigerian Police, which have undeveloped parcels of land allocated years ago. He warned that if these institutions don’t develop the land, the government may reclaim it and allocate it to those who will.

“We have also been told that the police were also given here and nobody is kind enough to develop what we are seeing. Because of this road, what will happen? We may see that it will attract people to come and develop their properties”.

“If they give you land, if you develop it, fine. If you don’t develop it, the government will take it back and give it to those who want to develop. So that is our position”, the Minister said.

Wike emphasized that land acquisition must be accompanied by development, not just leasing or speculation.

He directed the Director of Lands to summon the university and police to explain why they haven’t developed their allocated lands.

On inspecting projects, the OSEX Road, the 15-kilometer road leading to Wassa, handled by CGC Construction, has shown significant progress, with contractors promising delivery by the end of May.

At the International Conference Centre, Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress, praising contractors Julius Berger for their quality work and adherence to schedule.

As of the EFCC Academy, the minister inspected the road leading to the academy, questioning the University of Abuja’s land acquisition.

Wike’s approach signals a shift towards tackling institutional complacency, potentially redefining Abuja’s urban expansion philosophy.

