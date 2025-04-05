Tour operators urge govts to boost tourism for economic prosperity

Some Nigerian tour operators have called for increased support from both federal and state governments in boosting local tourism in order to drive economic growth and development.

The tour operators, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, said that the government’s intervention was critical in promoting the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Alade Gabriel, Principal Partner, ATGadventours, a travel and tour firm, said the tourism industry had the potential to rival oil as a major revenue source for Nigeria, but without proper support, its growth would remain stunted.

“The tourism sector in Nigeria is one of the most underutilised resources we have.

“It can provide jobs, boost local economies, and promote our rich cultural heritage to the world,” he said.

Gabriel, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of ATG Paparazzi, said a major concern for many operators was the lack of coordination and promotion of domestic destinations.

He added that the sector was plagued with longstanding challenges such as insecurity, lack of infrastructure, and high operational costs.

He said to achieve its full potential, there was need for more investments, better infrastructure, and a more supportive policy environment from the government.

“While international tourism continues to thrive, with many Nigerians opting to travel abroad, local destinations remain largely overlooked due to factors such as high travel costs, security concerns, and insufficient marketing efforts,” he said.

Gabriel advocated the provision of incentives for small businesses involved in tourism, such as local artisans, transport companies, and hospitality providers.

According to him, these stakeholders often struggle to compete with larger players in the industry and can benefit from government support in the form of grants, training, and access to funding.

Also, the Managing Director of Getittome Travels, Mr Ibrahim Makanjuola, said that the government’s intervention was critical in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Makanjuola, who is also the Convener of Tour Operators International Conference and Expo, said governments’ collaboration with private stakeholders was important to market Nigeria’s tourism potential to both local and international visitors.

“This rich cultural heritage needs to be transformed into a marketable product, and that’s exactly what we as tour operators do.

“We work hard to promote it globally, inviting both local and international tourists to experience what Nigeria has to offer.

“What we need from the Nigerian government is the development of quality infrastructure, improved accessibility, enhanced security, and policies that create a supportive environment for tour operators,” he said. (NAN).

