31.3 C
Lagos
April 5, 2025
Trending now

Bayelsa police command marks inaugural national day with medical outreach and sanitation…

I appreciate the honor done to me by Zing Chiefdom – Musa

Breaking: A truck carrying container rams into 5 commercial buses, two private…

Tour operators urge govts to boost tourism for economic prosperity

Wike cracks down on land hoarding institutions

Enugu govt expresses readiness to partner foreign investors, businesses

Police read riot acts to political parties as they gear up for…

Bayelsa govt condemns vandalism of critical gas pipeline

ECCIMA calls for removal of bottlenecks hindering SMEs access to funds

Joachim Egerue’s relief may be granted as Federal University Teaching Hospital fails…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police read riot acts to political parties as they gear up for primaries

by Peter Anayo0136

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has thrown down the gauntlet as political parties kick off primaries for the 2025 gubernatorial election.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu on Friday handed out an order urging police officers to stay neutral as political parties in the state move to commence their primary elections in preparation for the November 8 governorship election in the state.

He also admonished candidates to stick to the rules or be ready to face the heat.

The Commissioner, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “The CP addressed strategic officers today and made it crystal clear, our personnel must be professional, apolitical, and impartial while securing the primaries

“He also warned candidates to keep it clean and ensure a peaceful, credible process.”

“With political tension simmering, the Command isn’t playing soft. We’ve deployed personnel across key points, launched patrols, surveillance, and traffic control, and we’re working hand-in-hand with other security agencies.

“This is about locking down law and order, building voter trust, and making sure the election runs without a hitch.”

The CP further called on everyone to behave and support the police as they do their job.

He added, “Politicians, supporters, everyone should respect the law, or “we’ll enforce it. No one’s above the rule of law. That’s the line, and we’re holding it.”

For emergencies, Ikenga urged citizens to dial the Command Control Room at 07039194332 or reach him directly on mobile No. 08039334002.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Man Arrested for Killing, Burying 19-year-old Scrap Dealer in Enugu

Editor

Gender-based Violence: Odumakin, Baruwa, others Applaud IGP for Bringing GBV Desks Closer to Victims

Editor

 CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU, DESCRIBES GOV SOLUDO’S INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT AS IMPRESSIVE AND OF TOP QUALITY

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO