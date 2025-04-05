Police read riot acts to political parties as they gear up for primaries

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has thrown down the gauntlet as political parties kick off primaries for the 2025 gubernatorial election.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu on Friday handed out an order urging police officers to stay neutral as political parties in the state move to commence their primary elections in preparation for the November 8 governorship election in the state.

He also admonished candidates to stick to the rules or be ready to face the heat.

The Commissioner, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “The CP addressed strategic officers today and made it crystal clear, our personnel must be professional, apolitical, and impartial while securing the primaries

“He also warned candidates to keep it clean and ensure a peaceful, credible process.”

“With political tension simmering, the Command isn’t playing soft. We’ve deployed personnel across key points, launched patrols, surveillance, and traffic control, and we’re working hand-in-hand with other security agencies.

“This is about locking down law and order, building voter trust, and making sure the election runs without a hitch.”

The CP further called on everyone to behave and support the police as they do their job.

He added, “Politicians, supporters, everyone should respect the law, or “we’ll enforce it. No one’s above the rule of law. That’s the line, and we’re holding it.”

For emergencies, Ikenga urged citizens to dial the Command Control Room at 07039194332 or reach him directly on mobile No. 08039334002.

