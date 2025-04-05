Lagos state unveils first energy summit for sustainable power solutions

UGO AMADI

As part of effort to boost the power sector in the state, the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced the maiden edition of the Lagos Energy Summit, targeted at driving sustainable power solutions.

The summit tagged ’Journey to Energy for All is aimed at fostering robust discussions through stakeholder engagements while proffering innovative solutions for the state’s energy sector.

The summit will take place from April 15th to 18th at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, during a media briefing on Thursday, said the summit is a crucial step toward achieving the state’s vision of sustainable energy access for all Lagosians.

“This summit is not just about discussions; it is about action. We are bringing together industry stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to drive real solutions for Lagos energy challenges,” he said.

Ogunleye highlighted the summit’s key objectives, which include promoting sustainable energy solutions, advancing renewable energy adoption, and facilitating high-level stakeholder engagement.

He added that the event will also focus on the recently enacted Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, which grants the state regulatory control over electricity generation and distribution.

According to the commissioner, the summit will provide a platform to showcase innovative energy technologies, develop actionable plans, and validate implementation strategies for renewable energy projects.

He stated that the Lagos Energy Summit targets a diverse group of participants, including energy professionals, government officials, private sector investors, research institutions, environmental advocacy groups, international organisations, and local communities.

Financial institutions and technology providers are also expected to play a significant role in financing and deploying sustainable energy solutions, he noted.

The commissioner mentioned that the state government has long recognised the need to transform its energy sector to support its 24-hour economy vision.

“Historically, the state has faced persistent power supply challenges, prompting initiatives such as the Enron IPP project under former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, as Nigeria’s current president, signed the Electricity Act 2023, allowing subnational governments to regulate their own power sectors,” he recalled.

Ogunleye reiterated that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is committed to policy development, capacity building, community engagement, research, partnerships, and regulatory oversight to ensure the state’s energy goals are met.

“Lagos is not just Nigeria’s economic nerve centre; it is a trailblazer in energy sector transformation. Together, we will ensure that our journey to Energy for All is a reality, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity for all Lagosians,” he added.