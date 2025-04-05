I appreciate the honor done to me by Zing Chiefdom – Musa

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The newly coronated title holder of the Paramount traditional ruler of Zing Chiefdom, Hon.(Dr.) Filister Irarimam Musa has appreciated the Zing Traditional Council under the leadership of Kpanti Zing, HRH Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Sambo, for honouring her with the title of “Yar Amanar Zing”

She gave the appreciation while speaking with our Correspondent in Jalingo.

“Your Royal Majesty, I am deeply humbled by this recognition. The throne you occupy represents wisdom, justice and rich traditions of the Mumuye people.

“To be named ‘Yar Amanar Zing” is a privilege I do not take lightly. This honour is a call to greater service, and I pledge to uphold the dignity and values associated with it.

On the reason for the Chiefdom giving her the title, she said:

“I have been working with the Zing community for the past Twenty Years, since the College of Education was moved to Zing.

“I have been working with the community in one way or the other, which created an impact that led to their giving me the title.

“The title given to us goes with responsibility; the higher the title, the more responsibility is added to you. So we have to look at how we can affect the community. We have to look into how we can impact the community and the state at large.

“I accept this Chieftaincy title with the resolve to contribute meaningfully to the development of our communities, especially in the areas of Education, Social empowerment and women’s inclusion in leadership.

“Let us continue to promote peace, understanding and respect for one another’s cultures, because in unity, there is boundless strength.

She calls on her fellow title holders to join hands together to create impact in Zing Chiefdom and the community at large.

She also appreciated Governor Dr Agbu Kefas forhis support to traditional institutions in the state and commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the people.

“Under your leadership, we have witnessed tremendous strides in Education, Social Justice, Economic empowerment and infrastructure development.

“I remain committed in supporting your vision for a united and prosperous Taraba State. I say thank you for welcoming me as one of your own – she said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2