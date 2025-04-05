Glo-sponsored African Voices celebrates Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo 

CNN International’s magazine programme, African Voices Changemakers, sponsored by Globacom, will this week celebrate two of Africa’s biggest gospel music stars, Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo.

The 30-minute programme will showcase the gospel stars who are expected to bring their unique gospel vibes to the show.

Nathaniel Bassey, a Nigerian singer, trumpeter, and gospel songwriter, has gained massive popularity with his songs like “Yahweh Sabaoth”, “Ebenezer”, and “Tobechukwu”. Born on August 27, 1981, Bassey studied International Relations and Politics at the University of Lagos and later Music at Middlesex University Summer School in the UK. , Bassey’s music has inspired countless fans around the world.

The second guest, Mercy Chinwo, is a Nigerian gospel singer, actress, and songwriter who began her music career at age six. She signed with EeZee Conceptz in 2017 and released her first single “Excess Love” in 2018. Chinwo has won several awards, including the Gospel Artiste of the year at the AFRIMMA Awards in 2020. With her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Chinwo has made a significant impact on the gospel music scene across the globe.

African Voices Changemakers will air on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with repeats on the same day at noon, and on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The show will also air on Monday at 4 a.m. The same broadcast schedule will be repeated next week