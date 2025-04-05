31.3 C
April 5, 2025
Enugu govt expresses readiness to partner foreign investors, businesses

by Peter Anayo0142

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has described the private sector-driven economy, Small and Medium Enterprise and businesses, as the bedrock of growth and development of every society, reiterating that Enugu is open for business and investments.

 

The governor stated this when he declared open the 36th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair with the theme: “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector, Small Scale Industry for Economic Advancement and Global recognition”.

 

The  trade fair is an exhibition where companies showcase and demonstrate their products and services to potential customers, offering opportunities for networking, business development, and trade promotion.

 

Declaring the fair open, Dr Mbah represented by his Deputy, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai, noted that his administration has created an enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive, and charged the organisers of the fair to set up a structure that would measure success through the number of jobs created, businesses and investments attracted.

 

The governor maintained that attraction of investments, economic and infrastructural development, education, health as well as the entire wellbeing of the people have remained the cardinal focus of his administration, assuring that his doors are open for genuine partnerships.

 

Earlier, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Odega Jideonwo, acknowledged that the reality of the present economic challenges which has been worsened by volatility in the price of mono revenue foreign exchange earner oil, has made it necessary that Small and Medium Enterprise is supported to grow and become the backbone of the industrial sector.

 

Also the president, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Dele Oye, represented by the president, South East/South South Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA, Mr Humphrey Ngonadi, who said for Nigeria industries to be competitive, there is a pressing need to enhance production capacity, improve regulatory frameworks, and invest in technology-driven industrialization, stating that according to a report, over 80 percent of small scale industries in Nigeria lack access to formal credit facilities, thereby restricting their ability to scale up operations.

 

The Enugu international trade fair is expected to last for 10 days as customers, participants, investors and exhibitors are encouraged to visit the fair for exchange of business Ideas and contacts.

 

