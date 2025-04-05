  ‘Brew a Better World’: Nigerian Breweries Plc Reaffirms commitment to sustainability

In line with its “Brew a Better World” agenda, Nigerian Breweries Plc-Nigeria’s foremost brewing company has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through initiatives hinged on three key pillars: Environment, Social and Responsible. The company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, disclosed this while delivering her remarks during the 79th Pre-Annual General Meeting media briefing held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Lagos.

Morgan noted that the company would continue to raise the bar in sustainability to drive its Brew a Better World(BaBw) agenda through innovations and collaborations that will protect and preserve the environment, support local communities, and ensure responsible alcohol use.

“Sustainability remains at the heart of our business. We continue to raise the bar on our Brew a Better World agenda, focusing on three pillars of climate action, accelerating the social sustainability agenda through community impact, and addressing the harmful use of alcohol,” she said.

She explained further that the company is committed to achieving its carbon neutrality goal across its production facilities by adopting green and renewable energy sources, maximising the circularity of the products, and giving input and output materials a second life.

Reeling out the environmental stewardship scorecard, Morgan explained that the company has invested about N2.5 billion in decarbonising its footprints. She revealed that the company had achieved 98% of its Zero-Waste to Landfill target and planted 283,904 trees at the Olokomeji forest reserve to restore a healthy watershed. She added that all seven of the company’s operational breweries are equipped with functional wastewater treatment plants.

On the social pillar, she disclosed that the company recently invested N168m in the Skills Acquisition Centre and Cassava Milling Plant donated to Kaduna and AwoOmamma Communities, ensuring 100% fair living and working standards for employees and non-employees alike. She also noted that the 10th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition was held in 2024, and 37 teachers were recognised across the 36 states and the FCT.

Speaking further, Morgan revealed that on the Responsible pillar, the company recently spent N84 million addressing harmful alcohol use by commercial drivers and moderation. She noted that over 500 commercial drivers were reached and enlightened on the dangers of alcoholic consumption while driving. She also hinted that the company committed N67.3m to media spend, with a campaign reaching over 25 million people.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and two malting plants distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.