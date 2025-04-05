31.3 C
Breaking: A truck carrying container rams into 5 commercial buses, two private vehicles, along Cele Expressway, inward Oshodi, claims one life, injures five

by Peter Anayo0105

CHINYERE  IKEANYI, Lagos

 

 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a tragic vehicular mishap involving a fully-laden 40-foot containerized articulated truck, five commercial buses, and two privately-owned automobiles (Camry and Sienna Bus) along the Cele Expressway corridor, inward Oshodi.

 

This was made known in a press release by LASTMA’ s Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, director, public affairs and  enlightenment

 

The unfortunate incident, which occured earlier today, culminated in the untimely demise of an unsuspecting pedestrian and inflicted varying degrees of bodily harm on five other individuals.

 

Preliminary findings from on-site investigations indicate that the heavy-duty truck, conveying two large containers, suffered a catastrophic brake failure while traveling at an excessive speed. The resulting loss of control led to the dislodgment of the containers, which subsequently collapsed onto 5 commercial buses and a pair of private vehicles, causing significant structural damage and human casualties.

 

One of the commercial bus drivers sustained multiple compound fractures to both his arm and leg, while the remaining injured parties were promptly evacuated by LASAMBUS to the General Hospital, Isolo  medical facility for immediate and comprehensive treatment.

 

Officers of LASTMA responded with commendable swiftness, orchestrating an efficient rescue operation in concert with Lasema Response Unit (LRU), FRSC and  sympathetic members of the public.

 

Their intervention ensured the swift extraction of the wounded and the restoration of vehicular flow along the severely impacted expressway.

 

Additionally, security personnel from the Ijesha-Tedo Police Division were deployed to provide tactical support and maintain order throughout the emergency response.

 

Reacting to the tragic event, the General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended profound condolences to the bereaved family and conveyed his earnest wishes for the swift recuperation of the injured.

 

He seized the occasion to reiterate the imperative for articulated vehicle operators—especially those transporting containerized cargo—to subject their trucks to routine mechanical assessments, with particular attention to braking systems.

 

He further admonished all motorists to comply rigorously with posted speed limits and extant traffic laws established to safeguard public roadways.

 

The public is assured that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain full responsibility and forestall future recurrences of such preventable tragedies.

 

Members of the public are enjoined to report traffic violations, emergencies, vehicle breakdowns, or accidents through LASTMA’s dedicated Toll-Free Hotline: 080000527862.

 

