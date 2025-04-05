Bayelsa police command marks inaugural national day with medical outreach and sanitation exercise

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced a significant increase in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which has risen from N1.2 billion to over N5 billion as of the end of March 2025.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, disclosed this during the Transparency Briefing for January and February, held in Yenagoa. She noted that the rise in IGR reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance revenue generation through strategic reforms.

Mrs. Koku-Obiyai reaffirmed the commitment of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration to transparency, accountability, and good governance. She emphasized that the government’s development projects are having a positive impact on the lives of Bayelsans, which in turn contributes to improved economic activity and revenue growth.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury and Accounts, Mr. Timipre Seipulo, attributed the revenue increase to the broadening of the state’s revenue collection base and the implementation of the new minimum wage for civil servants.

Providing a financial overview, Mr. Seipulo revealed that the state recorded a closing balance of over N178.9 billion in January and N158.5 billion at the end of February.

He clarified that although the figures may appear substantial, a significant portion is being channeled into ongoing capital projects to ensure their timely completion.

