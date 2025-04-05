Bayelsa govt condemns vandalism of critical gas pipeline

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has strongly condemned the recent vandalism of the Ogboinbiri/Obiobi 24-inch gas pipeline located between Angiama and Angiamagbene in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. The government described the act as a serious case of economic sabotage that will not be tolerated.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the government is actively collaborating with security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible, while taking measures to prevent a recurrence.

She emphasized that the protection of critical national infrastructure is a shared duty, calling on citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities near public assets to law enforcement authorities.

“The destruction of public infrastructure not only leads to significant revenue losses for federal, state, and local governments, but also poses severe environmental and health risks,” the Commissioner said, noting the dangers of exposure to gas and petrochemicals.

Hon. Koku-Obiyai also appealed to the youth to shun acts of vandalism and join efforts to maintain peace and protect vital infrastructure. She stressed that working together is key to achieving the state’s development goals and attracting needed investments.

“Let us join hands to secure our public assets and put an end to actions that threaten our collective progress,” she add.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2