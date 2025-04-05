Amid Rising Investor Confidence in Nigeria, Woodhall Capital Foundation Trains Captains of Industry

As business confidence in Nigeria rose to the highest level in 14 months signalling a rising demand for their goods and services, Woodhall Capital International Foundation (WCIF), a subsidiary of Woodhall Capital, a leading financial advisory firm, in partnership with Mentor Intro Africa, a premier platform for connecting with the world’s foremost mentors, has commenced the training of a new generation of Captains of Industry through an ongoing 6-week intensive mentorship programme.

Speaking about the programme which commenced with forty shortlisted mentees on Friday March 5 at EbonyLive Studios, Victoria Island, Lagos, the President of Woodhall Capital, Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, noted, “We are very excited to bring together 40 Captains of Industry and share ideas and visions on how to build sustainable businesses in Nigeria. It’s been a wholesome experience from 9am to 3pm. It’s so heartwarming to have found Captains of Industry who are indigenous to Africa and others who are going global. We shared ideas on how exactly we can accomplish these, the peculiarities of doing business in Nigeria, and the possibilities of Africans building offices around the world. That’s what we have started on Friday.”

Reinforcing what the partnership means to her, the Founder of Mentor Intro Africa, Mrs. Fola Niyi-Duale, remarked, “What we set out to do is to bridge the gap between career professionals and those who have already walked the path. It means we created a structured virtual platform where experienced industry leaders can guide, support, and inspire professionals and entrepreneurs on their journey to greatness. This is big because it epitomizes impact and we’re leaving a legacy for people to see and enjoy a future that we may not even be a part of, but we have laid the foundation.”

Both partners reiterated that the mentorship is not for the optics and its impact upon completion would far-reaching.

One of the mentees, Co-founder/Chief Technical Officer, Blue Sands STEM LabsOveral, Kingsley Okechukwu, excitedly said, “I’m glad I got the opportunity to be part of this mentorship. Our first session reinforced the significance of visionary leadership, employee retention, continuous innovation, and strategic positioning in ensuring long-term business success.”

This collaboration between Mentor Intro Africa and Woodhall Capital Foundation brings together visionary leaders, seasoned professionals, and the next generation of changemakers in an empowering initiative designed to bridge mentorship with high-impact leadership.

Together, the partners aim to spotlight industry pioneers, foster meaningful dialogues, and create lasting impact across Africa’s business and professional landscape.