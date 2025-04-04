Wike debunks collapse rumors, assures Nigerians he is of sound health

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Nyesom Wike, has dismissed rumors circulating about his alleged collapse and hospitalization in France.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja, Wike attributed the rumors to political distractions.

“I’m a human being, not a ghost, and I didn’t collapse,” Wike said. “The rumor was spread to divert attention from the former Head of Service’s revelation about plans to bomb the House of Assembly complex and attack national assets.”

Wike assured Nigerians that he is in good health, citing his recent public appearances, including attending President’s iftar birthday celebration and leading Abuja residents in paying Sallah homage.

“This is politics, and we have thick skin,” Wike said. “We’re focused on our jobs and not distracted by rumors.”

Regarding the ongoing projects, Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress, particularly at the International Conference Centre. He praised the contractors, Julius Berger, for their quality work and adherence to schedule.

“We’ll inaugurate several projects during the President’s second anniversary,” Wike said. “The contractors are working on schedule, and we’re impressed with their progress.”

“You can see that where we are, at the International Conference Centre, much work has been done. They are keeping to the time they have given, and it’s a good quality job. By the grace of God, we will inaugurate this.

We have gone to Gishiri and the roads leading to the Justices’ Quarters. It’s a good job.

I am very much impressed with the progress of these projects. It attests to the fact that this is a quality job being carried out”.

“Tomorrow, we will leave and go to OSEX, and then the road leading to the EFCC. I cannot wait to see how they are. I have said before that we are going to inaugurate several of these projects in the second anniversary of Mr President.

So, I am very, very impressed with what I have seen. It is going well, the Minister said.

Responding on achieving much with little resources, Wike credited divine guidance and effective management. “We’re not lagging behind in funding, and contractors have confidence in us.

“We are not even lagging behind in terms of funding. The contractors believe in us; they have confidence in us. I just paid some money to them this morning. So, it is about the management of the little resources. No resources can be enough. It is about the management. That is what they are saying on display. We are very happy that they are not complaining”.

Wike’s reassurance comes amid concerns about his health, with some social media platforms sharing obituary images and false reports about his demise.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2