Umahi warns federal controllers of works against acting contrary to construction standards on road closures

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, has urged all Federal Controllers of Works nationwide to heed the construction standards and never to close roads without first seeking and obtaining approval from him.

The Minister stated that over 260 critical federal road projects are going on nationwide in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of stimulating sustainable economic growth through aggressive road infrastructure development.

On this note, the Minister said his office must approve proposals for any closure of roads and prepare for alternative measures to curb the sufferings of the road users.

Umahi said “I want to use this opportunity to say that no Controller of Works and no engineer in the Ministry of Works should close the road or close any bridge without getting permission through the permanent secretary to me. And then approval is given in writing. And, of course, for FERMA, the MD and the Perm Secretary must go through the Minister of State. And if it’s going to cause a major gridlock, the Honourable Minister of State will let me know. So I will visit the place, and then we use a technical solution and deploy a better method statement.”

He emphasized, “So, we have over 260 major projects that the President is intervening on across the entire geo-political zones. Some of them are new projects, and some others are inherited ongoing projects.”

The minister noted that some of the bridges have stayed for donkey years without adequate maintenance and commended Mr. President for his administration’s timely intervention on the maintenance and rehabilitation of the bridges.

He said of the 3rd Mainland bridge and Cater bridge, “On Carter Bridge and Third Mainland Bridge, the underwater works, and the superstructure, Julius Berger is working on them. As we talk now, we are understudying what is happening with our pipes inside the water. Within the next two weeks, we’ll come up with a solution to handle it. That’s why we have presently closed the Third Mainland Bridge against heavy trucks. So that we’ll be able to solve the problem of what is happening inside the water once and for all. ”

Responding to the allegations and threats of one woman on social media who gave her name as Tracynither Nicolas Ohiri and who claimed to be a business woman and purportedly supplied campaign materials to him during his Governorship campaign in 2014, the Minister dismissed the allegations and accusations by the woman as absolutely unfounded, pretensiously orchestrated and politically masterminded by detractors to ingloriously sully his reputation for selfish motives.

He challenged the woman to show proof of such a transaction, noting that “the accusation of sexual harassment is ridiculous as such baseless and substanceless accusations have become a stock in trade of some women who are desperate to bring down the good name of perceived enemies for unpatriotic gains”.

He said that a legal redress is underway to serve as a deterrence to others.

The minister restated the unwavering commitment of the Renewed Hope administration of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, towards ensuring compliance with the best construction methodologies, techniques and processes in all federal road construction projects across the 6 Geo-Political Zones to achieve optimal delivery with minimal inconvenience to road users.

He made the declaration when he visited the Independence Bridge in Lagos on Thursday, 3rd April 2025, less than 24 hours after the ugly exprience of gridlock by Lagosians on the bridge under rehabilitation.

Umahi expressed the displeasure of Mr. President over the hardship occasioned on Nigerians by the reason of the sudden closure of the bridge for emergency works.

He frowned at the method of closure adopted by the Federal Controller of Works in charge of Lagos, which fell short of the standing practice of the Federal Ministry of Works but he accepted responsibility and apologized for the inconvenience the closure has caused the road users.

Umahi said, “The President saw the hardship occasioned on Nigerians by reason of the sudden closure of this Independence Bridge for emergency rehabilitation.”

The minister further noted, “Even though I didn’t give the approval, I’m aware of it. We did the design, and we agreed for the rehabilitation to be done. But normally, before a bridge is closed in Lagos, usually I was always contacted, and I was always giving approval. And normally, I would come down to Lagos, and then with the Lagos State Government, we would agree on alternative routes. We announce it for more than two weeks, and then we deploy the right engineering method statement to do that. And so this time around, we didn’t go through that process, and that’s why we had this hardship. So Mr. President directed I should come down to Lagos and stay here until this problem is solved.”

He said, “I’m not going until the bridge is fully restored. We will work day and night to restore it, and then we all evaluate it together. And so again and again, I thank Lagos State Government. I thank Lagosians for their patience. And I apologize again and again, first to my boss, Mr. President, that this hardship caused to Lagosians is not the intention, but we meant well.”

