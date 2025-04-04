SECCIMA unveils the 100 Most Outstanding Enterpreneurs , CEOs in South East

27.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

by Peter Anayo082

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

Today the South East Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, in Enugu convened the South East business community while honouring the 100 most outstanding Entrepreneurs and CEOs in the South East.

 

The event was to appraise the efforts of these business leaders in various aspects of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

 

These business leaders not only helped boost business but also provided employment in the zone.

 

It is instructive that this is the first time SECCIMA will be recognizing and lauding these business leaders.

 

SECCIMA brought together business leaders from Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo States.

 

The business leaders count as follows:  SECCIMA’s  Mr Humphrey Ngonadi, Dr Sam Onyishi, as the  Chancellor of Maduka University Enugu, the Vice Chancellor of Maduka University  Prof Charles Ogbulugo as well as the chief unveiler,Rev Dr Ugochukwu Chime, Pharm Ifeanyi Okoye,PhD, CEO,Juhel Pharmaceuticals..Others included  Barr Paschal Nduagwuike, Ide John Ideagbala, among others.

 

