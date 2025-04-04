Plateau: Terrorists kill 20, ravage 5 communities in one week, BCDC cries out

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A group known as Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, Bokkos local government, Plateau State, has decried the continued slaughter of innocent communities by the marauding terrorists.

BCDC Vanguard, a socio-cultural organization revealed that over 20 people lost their lives as a result of terrorist attackers who invaded over five villages in just one week.

The group called on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the Nigerian Red Cross to provide relief materials to the injured and displaced communities with immediate effect.

A statement issued to Daily Champion Thursday in Jos the state capital, jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of BCDC Vanguard, Barr. Farmasum Fuddang and Amb. Duwan Bosco, said all thanks to the Nigerian military and police for their swift response to distress calls, which helped minimize casualties. “However, given the logistical and manpower challenges faced by these institutions, we urge all Bokkos indigenes to heed Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s advice to protect themselves.

“While urging the Inspector General of Police, the National Security Advisor and other relevant authorities to reconsider the previous decision of the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the issuance of gun licenses, we enjoin citizens to join registered volunteer guard association like the Hunters and Forest Security Guard Services,VGN and Neighborhood Watch to avoid harassments by security forces when defending themselves against terrorist invasions.

“In just one week, we have lost over 20 community members due to these marauding terrorists, who are engaged in an ongoing ethnic and religious cleansing of five villages.

“On 2nd April, 2025 alone, they killed over 10 people. Survivors reported that the attackers, speaking the Fulani dialect, launched a brazen assault in broad daylight around noon in Mangor Tamiso, then moved to Daffo, Manguna (Tagai), and invaded Hurti and Tadai.”

Extending their heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the recent invasions in Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai villages, BCDC Vanguard urged the international community—including the United States, United Nations, and African Union—to pressure Nigerian authorities to take decisive actions to end the violence and protect Christians and other religious minorities from radical Islamists seeking to impose a caliphate in Nigeria.

“This is particularly important as the farming season approaches, requiring increased protection for the majority farming villagers by deploying more troops including the recently introduced agro rangers of the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps”, they concluded.

