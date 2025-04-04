27.4 C
Lagos
April 5, 2025
Trending now

SECCIMA unveils the 100 Most Outstanding Enterpreneurs , CEOs in South East

P-CNGi, LNG Arete sign pact for $27.3m gas plant project

NNPC Ltd Announces New Senior Management Team

Change of Baton: Ojulari Takes over from Kyari

Anambra guber : APGA, APC, set for party primaries Saturday

Indigene Status Bill: Afenifere calls for caution, says move may aggravate ethnic…

Nigeria receives Gavi-funded meningitis vaccines, to aid response to outbreak

Chief Adeojo ,a bridge builder, Prof Olowofela mourns late politician

LP Reps hail Abure’s sack by Supreme Court, describe decision as eliixir…

75 Oyo College of Nursing students receive NELFUND loan

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

NNPC Ltd Announces New Senior Management Team

by Editor078

UGO AMADI

Following the appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced the appointment of a new 8-man Senior Management Team on Friday.

 

 

The team which will be headed by the GCEO, Mr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer; Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer; and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President Gas, Power & New Energy.

 

Other members of the team are: Udy Ntia as Executive Vice President Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau as Executive Vice President Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe as Executive Vice President Business Services; and Adesua Dozie, as Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer. All appointments are with immediate effect

Related posts

Power outage: TCN intensifies efforts to restore power supply to northern region

Editor

Dangote reveals petrol price, sells at N990/litre

Editor

Bayelsa Cabinet Approves Purchase Of 60mw Gas Turbines

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO