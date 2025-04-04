Nigerian Military crush terrorists, rescue hostages, foil N7.4bn Oil Theft in Q1 2025

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

In the first quarter of 2025, the Defence Headquarters has recorded significant victories against terrorists, kidnappers, and oil thieves.

The operations, conducted in collaboration with hybrid forces and other security agencies, resulted in the neutralization of top terrorist commanders, the rescue of kidnapped victims, the seizure of illegal arms, and the disruption of illicit oil activities worth over N7.4 billion.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this at a media briefing held at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The General detailed how troops neutralized notorious terrorist leaders, including Abba Allai (aka Amirul Khalid of Alafa), Abdullahi (aka Honour), Jagaban, and Dan Danger, while another commander, Abdullahi Ali, was captured alive with severe injuries. These sustained offensives have triggered internal conflicts among Boko Haram (BHT), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (JAS), leading to leadership vacuums that have weakened their operations.

Several terrorists surrendered due to relentless military pressure, while security forces arrested notorious gunrunners and logistics suppliers, including Alhaji Mansur Mohammed, Shehu Babangida, Sagi David, Blessing Paul, and Shuaibu Maji.

In the North East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI engaged ISWAP and JAS fighters in clearance operations across Bama, Gwoza, Kaga, and Konduga in Borno State, eliminated terrorists and recovered automatic rifles and ammunition. Between March 27 and March 29, several ISWAP and JAS fighters surrendered to troops.

In Sokoto and Katsina States, security forces rescued 16 kidnapped victims, dismantled criminal hideouts, and arrested terror suspects in Tsafe LGA, Katsina State.

In a major breakthrough, troops arrested gunrunner Shuaibu Maji in Dekina, Kogi State, along with other suspects in Edo and Kwara. A Beretta pistol, ammunition, and over N63,000 in cash were seized. In Lokoja, troops arrested a suspected terrorist accomplice, Musa Umar, found with food supplies meant for insurgents.

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft operations, confiscating 6.2 million liters of stolen crude oil, 1.3 million liters of illegally refined diesel (AGO), and over 11,000 liters of petrol (PMS) and kerosene (DPK). Security forces also destroyed 257 illegal refining sites and arrested key oil thieves.

In the North Central, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized violent extremists and rescued over 20 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa, Benue, and Taraba States. Meanwhile, six armed criminals were arrested in Imo and Enugu States under Operation UDO KA.

Major General Kangye reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to eliminating all security threats through continuous surveillance and offensive operations. He urged citizens to provide intelligence reports to aid security efforts.

The first quarter of 2025 has proven to be a defining period in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and oil theft, with the Armed Forces delivering decisive blows to criminal networks across the country.

