ICPC urges healthcare workers to uphold integrity , professionalism in service delivery

by Peter Anayo0108

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called on healthcare professionals across Nigeria to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in their service to the public.

 

This appeal was made during a recent courtesy visit by the Commission’s Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) for Lagos State, Mr. Chukwurah Alexander, fsi, to the management and staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

 

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Alexander, who emphasized the critical role of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in healthcare service delivery, stated, “The manner in which you perform your duties directly influences public trust in governance. It is therefore essential to serve with dedication, professionalism, and integrity.”

 

Mr Alexander underscored the need for staff to uphold ethical standards and explained that integrity is demonstrated through ethical conduct even when unobserved.

 

He also highlighted the importance of continuous education on anti-corruption laws and best practices in the workplace, reinforcing the values of transparency and accountability in public service.

 

Welcoming the ICPC delegation, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of FMC-Ebute-Metta, Dr. Adedamola Dada, expressed appreciation for the visit and reiterated the hospital’s commitment to ethical and professional standards.

 

The CMD outlined several achievements of the institution over the past seven years, including the implementation of a fully paperless electronic medical system and the establishment of a 24-hour power supply.

 

Dr. Dada, who noted that these initiatives were introduced to curb corruption, enhance transparency, and improve service delivery, assured the Commission of the hospital’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives that promote anti-corruption values among its staff.

 

This engagement aligns with the broader efforts of the ICPC to strengthen transparency and accountability in various sectors, including its ongoing collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to enhance governance in healthcare institutions.

 

