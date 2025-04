Ibas: I am working on a new 2025 Budget for Rivers

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas Rtd. (Middle), with the delegation of Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly.

.Hosts delegation of State NASS Caucus

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has hinted he is articulating a new 2025 appropriation bill for the state.

Vice Admiral Ibas said the anticipated 2025 budget will provide critical development concerns in healthcare delivery, education, agriculture and infrastructure, and will also create more employment opportunities for Rivers people.

The administrator who gave the hint while playing host to a delegation of Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the planned budget will also advance delivery of technology in critical facets of public life.

Those on the delegation included Senator Allwell Onyesoh, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, Hon Solomon Bob, Hon Cyril Godwin Hart, Hon Blessing Amadi, Hon. Felix Nwaeke, Hon Kelechi Nwogu, and Hon Victor Obuzor.

Ibas said he has been resolute, since assumption of office, to restore law and order, and with support from the security agencies, an environment has been created where Rivers resident feels valued and safer.

He restated his commitment to make Rivers a model of peace in the comity of States, with a stable economy and citizens courageous to pursue their livelihood without fear or molestation.

“In addition to our peace-building efforts, we are also focused on the economic stability and development of Rivers State.

“Since the Supreme Court verdict on the state’s budget, we have acted swiftly and decided to put together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, and continued infrastructural development.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive, and most importantly, expedited. Our goal is to ensure that we do not lose any more time in making the necessary investments that will improve the lives of citizens.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas stated: “The budget which is been finalized focuses on creating job opportunities and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and technology. We understand the urgency of this initiative, and we are committed to ensuring that they are implemented without delay.”

The Administrator noted that to get the task done, the support of the legislators will be required as key representatives of Rivers State in the National Assembly.

He sued for their assistance in securing the necessary resources and legislative backing that would bring the initiative of his administration to fruition.

“Your partnership is critical to success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations.”

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas explained that in the face of the challenges that beset Rivers, which led to the State of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu, dialogue, community engagement and reconciliation were deployed to build trust among the citizenry.

He noted that the people of Rivers State have shown incredible resilience and patience in the efforts taken so far to restore the State to the path of peace and respect for the law.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas assured that his administration remains committed to achieving enduring peace for the state.

He said: “Beyond security, we have prioritised community engagements as a central part of our strategy. Dialogue, reconciliation, and inclusivity have been key to building trust among our people.

“We are determined to strengthen the bond of unity in Rivers State and to foster an environment where every citizen feels valued, heard, and respected. Together, we are making strides in ensuring that peace becomes a permanent feature of our state.”

In his speech, Senator Barinada Mpigi, representing Rivers South-East District, said they are dedicated representatives of Rivers people at the National Assembly and resolved to support all efforts that will bring development to the State.

While commending the administrator for the modest successes he had achieved so far, Senator Mpigi pledged the support and cooperation of the legislators to ensure the return of the state on the path of law and order.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2