Gov Adeleke, Osun APC trade words over N159bn infrastructure plan

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and the Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, are at loggerheads over the N159 billion infrastructural plan.

The Osun APC in a statement by its, Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, criticized Governor Adeleke for not completing the N100 billion infrastructure projects within the proposed timeframe before embarking on a new N159 billion infrastructural plan.

He stated that the Governor’s inability to complete previous projects raises questions about his capacity to deliver on the new projects.

According to him, “In October 2023, Governor Adeleke announced plans to build infrastructure worth N100 billion without borrowing, boasting of completing five flyovers by the end of 2024.

“However, the flyovers in Okefia, Lameco, and Ile-Ife are facing significant challenges, missing their completion deadlines, and are now at risk of being abandoned, while nothing has been done at Ikirun and Owode locations of the touted projects.

“Instead of making new promises, it would have been a tenable excuse if the government had resolved to focus on delivering the projects it already promised.

“It is our conviction that the government’s inability to complete previous projects raises questions about its capacity to deliver on the new plan.”

Reacting to the criticism on Monday, Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, stated that it reflects the opposition’s shame over its inability to address the infrastructure deficits in Osun while it was in office.

He stated that the first phase of the infrastructure plan is between 70 to 80 percent completed across the sectors and that the second phase of N159 billion is achievable as a product of the aspirations of communities listed in the various projects.

He said, “It is only haters of the people that will deny the huge Infrastructural development ongoing across various parts of the state. Within the state capital alone, work has never stopped on Oke Fia and Lameco flyovers as can be attested to by the public. In fact, the phase of work is accelerating.

“Governor Adeleke as a pro-people leader, has remained faithful to all his pledges as widely acknowledged by local and national observers.

What the APC failed to achieve in four years, Governor Adeleke has delivered in two years.

“Experts actually noted that Governor Adeleke has reduced the Osun Infra deficit by more than 45 percent from about 90 percent inherited from the previous government in 2022. APC administration bequeathed huge Infrastructural challenges to the state at the time it was voted out of office.

“To further bridge the infrastructure deficit to attract investment and boost business operations, Governor Adeleke unveiled the second phase with a total cost of N159 billion.

The selected projects spread across infrastructure, education, health, among others.”

