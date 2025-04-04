First Lady Oluremi Tinubu reaffirms commitment to accessible healthcare for rural communities

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

First Lady and Senator Oluremi Tinubu has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains dedicated to providing accessible and affordable healthcare, particularly to rural communities in the Niger Delta and other long-neglected regions of the country.

Speaking at the launch of a health insurance program for the poor and vulnerable, as well as the commissioning of a cottage hospital and community school in Otuasega, Bayelsa State, Senator Tinubu emphasized the government’s focus on improving healthcare access. The event, organized by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), underscores the administration’s commitment to reducing mortality rates by ensuring timely medical attention.

As part of the initiative, the First Lady also flagged off the NDDC’s 2025 free medical outreach and donated medical equipment to various health facilities in the region.

“She highlighted the significance of a health insurance scheme tailored for rural communities, which she said would provide thousands of families with affordable and reliable medical care.”

“I am honored to be in Bayelsa State again to officially launch the NDDC medical outreach program, health insurance scheme, and the distribution of school desks, benches, and textbooks in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative. ”

This program will benefit all nine states of the Niger Delta—Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Imo, Abia, and Ondo—with Bayelsa as our gracious host today,” she stated.

She noted that the collaboration between the NDDC and RHI, which began in 2024, focuses on empowering communities and improving lives across the Niger Delta. Previous NDDC interventions in education, she added, have provided over 45,000 preloaded educational tablets and textbooks to students in both urban and rural areas.

Furthermore, the NDDC-RHI internship scheme is currently disbursing ₦50,000 monthly stipends to 500 beneficiaries in each of the nine states for one year, through the offices of state first ladies, as part of a conditional cash transfer program.

Speaking on the medical outreach, she explained that it is conducted quarterly to deliver essential healthcare services directly to communities, addressing common health issues, providing preventive care, and raising awareness, particularly on maternal and child health.

She also announced the donation of 11 fully equipped ambulances and personal protective equipment to enhance emergency response and healthcare delivery. Each NDDC state will receive one ambulance, while Bayelsa and Delta states will receive two each.

“These efforts are all part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, with a focus on education, healthcare, and social investment to build a healthier, more educated, and empowered population,” she added.

NDDC Managing Director, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, emphasized that the partnership between RHI and NDDC aims to deliver development dividends in key areas such as health, education, and social services for women, children, and youth in the Niger Delta. He noted that, in addition to healthcare initiatives, NDDC has been commissioning road projects across the region in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, expressed appreciation to the federal government for its developmental projects in the state, particularly in improving road connectivity to coastal communities.

