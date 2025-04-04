First Lady launches 2025 series of NDDC/ RHI Medical Outreaches at Otuesega, Bayelsa

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu commissioning Ambulances during the Launching of the 2025 series of the NDDC/ RHI Free Medical Outreaches in Otuasega, Bayelsa State on Thursday, 3rd April 2025.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has flagged off the free medical outreach and launch of a health insurance scheme for vulnerable people in the Niger Delta Region.

At the ceremony held at Otuasega, Bayelsa, the First Lady commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for recognizing that health and education are vital pillars of development.

“As an educationist, I am glad that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) recognizes education as a vital pillar of development. That is why the distribution of 32,000 school desks and benches to public schools will ensure that children can learn in a more comfortable and conducive environment. All these initiatives are in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly the priority areas of education, health, and social investment, which aim to build a healthier, more educated, and empowered populace”.

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu with National Assembly Members during the Launching of the 2025 series of the NDDC/ RHI Free Medical Outreaches in Otuasega, Bayelsa State on Thursday 3rd April 2025.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu pointed out that the people should take full advantage of the various intervention of the NDDC.

“To the good people of Bayelsa State and the entire Niger Delta Region, this is your programme. I encourage you to take full advantage of the various interventions, safeguard them, and continue to support efforts that will enhance development in your communities”.

She said with the quantum of projects being inaugurated; it is a testament that the Government put right team in place to lead the NDDC.

Some of the projects commissioned by the First Lady after the flag off of a free medical outreach by the commission, include 11 ambulances and personal protective gears to selected hospitals in the region, inauguration of Cottage hospital, launch of a health insurance scheme for rural dwellers in the zone, community Secondary School, Otuasega and distribution of textbooks, school benches and desks.

In his remarks the Governor of the State emphasized that the NDDC is playing a complimentary role and commended them for their commitment to making the Region better.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, with a patient during the Launching of the 2025 Series of the NDDC/ RHI Medical Outreaches held in Otuasega, Bayelsa State on Thursday, 3rd April 2025.

He thanked the First Lady for her compassion and dedication to improving the life of Nigerians.

The Minister for Regional Development Engr. Abubakar Momoh urged the various Regional Development Commissions in existence and those coming up to emulate the NDDC in fulfilling their mandates.

With the 25th Anniversary of the commission around the corner, the strings of interventions is timely and a fitting fruits of its collaboration.

Earlier at a meeting with Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, the First Lady harped on the need for leaders to always put the people first and solicited the support of traditional rulers for RHI advocacy in health.

Since November last year, this is the third in the series of interventions offered by the collaboration between RHI and NDDC, with the distribution of ULesson educational tabs and the take-off of the NDDC/RHI Youth Internship scheme).

