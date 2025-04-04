32.5 C
ECCIMA throws gate open for 36th Enugu Int’l Trade Fair

by Peter Anayo035

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, has made the 36th Enugu International Trade Fair gate free.

 

This is to enable visitors, exhibitors and prospective buyers to have free access to the Fair.

 

The Director General, DG, of ECCIMA, Mr. Uche Chukwu Mbah, who confirmed the store,y simply said, “there is no pass; it is gate-free,” he said.

 

ECCIMA members, Chief Emma Nwankpa and Engr. Nonye Osakwe, who corroborated the ECCIMA DG, said the gesture is to encourage many people to come to the Fair.

 

“We want to do Christmas for people.  The money with that they would have used to buy a ticket, they use it to transport themselves to the Fair,” Osakwe said.

 

“Things are hard in the country and we want to help people access the Fair,” Nwankpa said.

 

