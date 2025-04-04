Chief Adeojo ,a bridge builder, Prof Olowofela mourns late politician

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A federal Commissioner in the Federal Character Commission representing Oyo state, Professor Joseph Adeniyi Olowofela on Friday described former National Chairman, People’s Democratic Party ( PDP South), Chief Yekini Adeojo as a bridge builder, an elder statesman, and a rare breed whose contributions to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria at large will not be forgotten easily.

Chief Adeojo reportedly passed away in the early hours of Friday at his residence located in the Iyaganku Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

His death marks the end of an era for a man widely respected across political, religious, and business spheres in Nigeria.

Professor Olowofela, a former Chairman of Ido Local Government and Commissioner for Education in the state expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chief Yekinni Adeojo, a renowned businessman, political icon, and grassroot leader.

Late Adeojo contested the gubernatorial election on the platform of the PDP in 1999.

He hailed from Ido local government area of Ibadan.

The former guber contestant reportedly served in the Nigerian Army before he joined politics.

Reacting to the demise of the politician, Olowofela extended his condolences to the immediate family of the late Adeojo, particularly his son, Hon. Sheriff Aderemi Adeojo, who currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Ido Local Government Area.

In his tribute, Olowofela described Chief Adeojo as “a bridge-builder, an elder statesman, and a rare breed whose contributions to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria at large will not be forgotten.

He noted that Adeojo’s political sagacity, leadership qualities, and philanthropic spirit left indelible marks on those who came in contact with him.

“As a political leader, Chief Adeojo was a pillar of strength and wisdom. As a father figure, he nurtured many into leadership. And as Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, he was a spiritual compass for the Muslim community,” Olowofela said.

He further commiserated with the Muslim Ummah across Yorubaland, where Chief Adeojo held the revered traditional-religious title of Seriki Musulumi, and prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness on his soul.

Olowofela concluded by urging the family and political followers of the late icon to take solace in the impactful and fulfilled life he lived.

“Though his demise leaves a huge vacuum, we are comforted by the legacy of selfless service, peacebuilding, and compassion that he leaves behind,” he added.

Chief Yekinni Adeojo is expected to be buried according to Islamic rites.

