Bode George fumes, says ‘operators’ of Nigeria ‘ve lost sense of reasoning

…Faults Tinubu’s trip to France, blasts NASS for incompetence

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former Deputy National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has described the operators of Nigerian democracy, especially the executive and legislature, as losing their sense of responsibility, saying those in charge of the polity have closed their ears to reasoning.

The Atona Oodua of Yoŕubaland made the remark in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, saying President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Paris came at a time the country is facing challenges that needed to be tackled earnestly.

The statement was titled, Whither Nigeria, my beloved country,’ noting “those in charge of the polity have closed their ears to reasoning and deliberately come out with policies capable of disintegrating the country.

George said, “It is disheartening that Nigeria is precariously and dangerously staggering on the path of self-destruction.

“It seems those in charge have refused to learn lessons from events of the past. Pitiably, lovers of Nigeria are too timid to challenge them.

“This was exactly what happened from the mid-30s to early 40s when Adolf Hitler of Germany, Benito Mussolini of Italy and the military apologists in Japan held the world by the jugular.

“It was almost too late before Americans, Britons and others rose to the occasion to save the world.

“Today and with the series of crises, insecurity, hunger, joblessness and other vices in the country, President Bola Tinubu has taken off to Paris, France, for reasons best known to him and his handlers.

“Nigerians don’t feel safe anymore in their fatherland but the Federal Government, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Senate are only interested in recalling Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The PDP chieftain therefore stated, “Aside from the fact that history is a faithful record of the past, it is also a prophecy of what is coming. That is why Fela’s song is still apt decades later.

“Today, I see what led to the collapse of the First and Second Republics being repeated by the APC-led Federal Government.

“Nigerians could not believe it when security was withdrawn from an elected speaker in Lagos and deployed to a deposed speaker. A legislative decision was also overturned by the unilateral action of the president in Abuja.

“In Rivers State, Governor Siminalaiye Fubara, his deputy and lawmakers were suspended and the National Assembly, without the mandatory two-thirds approval, rubber-stamped this unconstitutional action by voice vote.

“The partisan handling of the allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by the Senate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is an embarrassment to the country.

“It is disheartening that Nigeria is on the spot globally for the wrong reasons.

He added, “Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said recently that democracy is dying. I disagree. Democracy is not dying. Rather, the operators, especially the Executive and Legislature, are losing their sense of responsibility. It is a big shame.

“Look at the way Nigeria is being embarrassed globally with the way Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is being persecuted, victimised and hounded. Why? She made an allegation and instead of setting up an independent body to check the claims, she was suspended.”

