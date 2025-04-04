Arraignment of Anambra key Native Doctors: Court adjourns case to April 11

27.6 C
by Peter Anayo0117

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

Anambra State High Court presided over by Honourable Justice Jude Obiorah, on Friday, adjourned the cases of three Anambra-based native doctors accused of criminal activities and involvement in Oke-ite charms to 11th April 2025.

He explained that the adjournment is to allow for proper service and arraignment of the suspects.

The accused native doctors include Onyebuchi Okocha, aka, Onyeze Jesus, Chidozie Nwangwu, aka, Akwa Okuko, and Ekene Igboekweze, also known as Eke Hit.

Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, one of the Counsels for the 3 defendants, Remigus Okoli, said the state government came with a ploy to remand the defendants, saying that proper service and giving accused adequate time to prepare for defense are very fundamental as enshrined in the constitution and relevant laws of the state.

According to him, the law is on their side in defending the accused.

However, Counsels to the state government led by F C Okeke could not be reached to speak to the media.

 

 

