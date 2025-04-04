27.6 C
Lagos
April 4, 2025
Trending now

Anambra guber : APGA, APC, set for party primaries Saturday

Indigene Status Bill: Afenifere calls for caution, says move may aggravate ethnic…

Nigeria receives Gavi-funded meningitis vaccines, to aid response to outbreak

Chief Adeojo ,a bridge builder, Prof Olowofela mourns late politician

LP Reps hail Abure’s sack by Supreme Court, describe decision as eliixir…

75 Oyo College of Nursing students receive NELFUND loan

Arraignment of Anambra key Native Doctors: Court adjourns case to April 11

Umahi warns federal controllers of works against acting contrary to construction standards…

ECCIMA throws gate open for 36th Enugu Int’l Trade Fair

Bayelsa Govt to empower soilless farmers

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Anambra guber : APGA, APC, set for party primaries Saturday

by Peter Anayo0103

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

 

All Progressive Congress, APC, and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, two out of the four major political parties in Anambra State,  are said to have perfected plans for Saturday’s Party Primaries.

 

Consequently, the delegates to the primaries, it was reported, will smile home with money they will get from the gubernatorial aspirants who will like to have an edge over themselves as those aspirants are said to be billionaires.

 

Reacting to the primaries, the state chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, charged the parties to be transparent in their conduct of the primary elections billed for Saturday.

 

“I appeal to the leadership of the various political parties in the State to ensure that, in words and deeds, they conduct transparent, peaceful,free, fair and credible primary elections to nominate their respective Party governorship candidates for the November 8th gubernatorial election.

 

“In order to douse political tension, every aspirant should be given level playing ground and equal opportunity, devoid of anointed or favoured aspirants.

 

Political Party members should be allowed to choose their preferred candidates.

 

“CLO states that the only veritable tool for peace and tranquility is justice. When aspirants are convinced that the election is free, devoid of manipulations and monetary inducements, there is every tendency they will accept the outcome in good faith.

 

Quoting late Chief MKO Abiola, the man presumed to have won the June 12 1993 Presidential election, “”No justice no peace, any peace without justice is peace of the graveyard”.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NNPP Crisis: Governor Yusuf Brokers Truce Among SSG, Others.

Editor

Bayelsa court halts NUJ state council election, adjourns case to November 4

NewChampion

UNMASKING THE CAMPAIGN OF CALUMNY AGAINST MINISTER OF STATE FOR DEFENCE, DR. BELLO MATAWALLE

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO