Anambra guber : APGA, APC, set for party primaries Saturday

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

All Progressive Congress, APC, and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, two out of the four major political parties in Anambra State, are said to have perfected plans for Saturday’s Party Primaries.

Consequently, the delegates to the primaries, it was reported, will smile home with money they will get from the gubernatorial aspirants who will like to have an edge over themselves as those aspirants are said to be billionaires.

Reacting to the primaries, the state chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, charged the parties to be transparent in their conduct of the primary elections billed for Saturday.

“I appeal to the leadership of the various political parties in the State to ensure that, in words and deeds, they conduct transparent, peaceful,free, fair and credible primary elections to nominate their respective Party governorship candidates for the November 8th gubernatorial election.

“In order to douse political tension, every aspirant should be given level playing ground and equal opportunity, devoid of anointed or favoured aspirants.

Political Party members should be allowed to choose their preferred candidates.

“CLO states that the only veritable tool for peace and tranquility is justice. When aspirants are convinced that the election is free, devoid of manipulations and monetary inducements, there is every tendency they will accept the outcome in good faith.

Quoting late Chief MKO Abiola, the man presumed to have won the June 12 1993 Presidential election, “”No justice no peace, any peace without justice is peace of the graveyard”.

