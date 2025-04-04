75 Oyo College of Nursing students receive NELFUND loan

27.6 C
JOSEPH OKWUOFU,  Ibadan

 

 

The management of the Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele, has confirmed that Seventy-five (75) students of the institution benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, (NELFUND).

 

The College’s Provost, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi stated this on Friday, during a meeting with management staff of the institution.

 

Expressing the appreciation of the College to NELFUND, the Provost also congratulated the students on their success.

 

The Provost said, “This is to inform the College that we received the loan funds for 75 students yesterday.”

 

Dr. Owolabi lauded the initiative, saying 78 students of the College applied, while 75 benefited from the loan programme.

 

“Our College is grateful to NELFUND for this support to our students. The College also congratulates these 75 students.

 

“This strategic effort aims to ensure that students who really need the funds can continue their education by lowering the burden of financial constraints,” she stated.

 

Dr. Gbonjubola said the loan beneficiaries will be invited to a meeting by the College for appropriate documentation of students who applied in the 2025/2026 session.

 

She said, “NELFUND has paid the full fees of about 96% of the students who applied for the loan. This is impressive.”

 

She therefore implored other students to apply for NELFUND loan, as this will ease their ongoing educational pursuit.

 

