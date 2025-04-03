Rainy season : IPOB begs Igbo to engage in intensive farming, assures security

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

In a bid to have bountiful harvest this year thereby curtailing hunger that is currenting biting hard on Nigerians, Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Thursday, begged Igbos to engage in intensive farming even as it assured them of their security of lives and property.

The movement begged the Igbos through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stating that, “Biafrans should engage in intensive agriculture to reduce hunger and guarantee food security this year and in the future.

“Last year, the global IPOB family under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu initiated the Agricultural Revolution Project in Biafra Land. We assisted various Biafra farmers from different regions with agricultural seedlings. The outcomes were observed during the previous year’s harvest throughout Biafra land. For the first time, prices of certain food items in the Eastern region were lower than those in other zoo regions.

“Additionally, last year saw a plentiful yield of several crops that were previously regarded as Northern crops. Crops such as tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, millet, beans, and others were sown and gathered in Biafra Land. This year, we will again offer assistance to certain farmers to enhance their production beyond last year’s levels.

” The Agric Revolution initiative is one of IPOB’s favored projects aimed at guaranteeing food security in Igbo Land. We recognize that the Nigerian government does not back Biafra farmers. They would prefer to back Northern farmers or even overseas producers.

Rather than backing Igbo farmers, the Nigerian government favors Fulani terrorists known as herdsmen to ruin our agriculture and to kill our farmers, aiming to keep Biafrans reliant on the North for food. Biafra Land is capable of producing any crop if properly cared for.

“We urge Igbo Governors, Igbo philanthropists, PGs, and traditional rulers as well as religious leaders to assist farmers with agricultural supplies to guarantee food sustainability in the area. Rather than bringing in rice and other food products to distribute, it is essential to assist individual farmers by providing them with farming tools and fertilizers.

” Additionally, the government, religious organizations, associations, and individuals ought to invest in agriculture and livestock enterprises to ensure food security that can be distributed to underprivileged people in society.

” We should deter the culture of dependency syndrome by motivating and assisting our unemployed youths to engage in productive agriculture.

With the Nigerian government exploiting poverty and hunger, the Ndigbo should escape the poverty agenda of Nigeria by adopting agriculture.

Ndigbo inhabit the rainforest region of the world, enjoying a more favorable climate than Nigeria’s Northern area, yet they are marginalized in agriculture.

“We aim for individuals to begin raising livestock, as they are engaged in poultry, fishing, and other sources of protein food production.

This kind of biased policy that makes Ndigbo reliant on other areas for food will no longer succeed. This is the reason the Northern Cabal threatens to impose a food supply embargo on Ndigbo at any moment.

“IPOB has chosen to alter the story. Ndigbo possesses the ability to cultivate their own food in Igbo Land. Every Igbo individual should engage in farming at any feasible level. Allow all unutilized land to be cultivated.

Even within compounds, individuals can grow yams in bags, as shown in popular videos. Certainly, Ndigbo ought to engage in farming this year.

We aim to prevent any hunger complaints or deaths due to stampedes while trying to obtain a bag of rice this year.

“Those who provide food during the holiday seasons should reflect on their community and support our farmers with farming and we urge them with agricultural resources.

The two Professor governors, Chukwuma Charles Soludo from Anambra state and Dr. Alex Otti, should encourage our people to return to farming.

“We praise them for assisting our people once more, and other governors need to collaborate with them to support our people in thriving more this year.

IPOB will recognize and praise those who respond to this urgent appeal to return to farming.

“We, in addition to supplying seedlings and financial assistance to chosen farmers throughout Biafra Land, we will be present in both rain and sunshine to prevent Fulani terrorists from ruining our farms or harming our farmers.

Every farmer should be aware that IPOB and ESN will consistently support them,” the movement assured.

