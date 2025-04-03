Ondo Amotekun parades 61 suspected criminals, as Aiyedatiwa reviews okada operation.

DAMISI OJO,Akure

61 suspected criminals have been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps in connection with the alleged kidnapping, attempted murder, armed robbery and abroad travelling fraud.

Besides, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered full enforcement of a ban on Okada riders’ operations from 8:00pm to 5:00am and impounding of unregistered vehicles.

The State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye announced this in Akure while parading the suspects who were apprehended across the state in the last two weeks.

Chief Adeleye told reporters that 28 syndicates out of the suspects were nabbed for allegedly kidnapping and duping some Ghanians and Nigerians who were planning to travel to foreign countries like Australia for greener pasture.

The Amotekun Commander disclosed that the victims who were held hostage at a camp in Oda town, near Akure, were cajoled by the travelling agent syndicates that they would be helped to travel abraod but on getting to Akure for documentation, they were taken hostage.

According to the Security chief, the 28 suspected human traffickers were arrested following a tip-off from one of the Ghanian victims who escaped from the captivity.

On other security measures, the Amotekun commander said owners of unregistered vehicles had been given one week ultimatum to register their vehicles, adding that it has been discovered that motorcycles and unregistered cars were being used to perpetrate crimes in the state.

Chief Adeleye also warned against influx of criminal elements in the state forests disguising as hunters.

He said nobody without the State Government’s permission would be allowed to enter forests in the state.