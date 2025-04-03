Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, a pillar of unity, leadership for Igbo community

L- R …Nze Edwin Egboka; President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief Solomon Aguene; Gabby Oseke and Chief Iyke Ukwunma, during a Press conference by Chief Solomon Aguene tasking the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos to Support the elected president General Chief John Azuka Mbata held at Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat Surulere Lagos 28/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Chief Mosese Nwoko; Nze Edwin Egboka; President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Aguene, Gabby Oseke, during a Press conference in Lagos.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene , has emphasized once again, the association’s unparalleled role as the unifying body and “Father of All Igbo Associations” in Lagos, even as he tasks Ndigbo to support the current President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief John Mbata.

In a press conference held at the office of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos Secretariat, Chief Aguene clearly stated that peace and unity are the foundation upon which progress and developments are built. “My leadership remains a beacon of hope for Igbo community, fostering collaboration and solidarity while addressing challenges with wisdom and grace”.

He affirmed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos is the authentic and government-recognized representative of the Igbo people in Lagos State. “I urge all sons and daughters of Ndigbo to align with the association’s vision, emphasizing that the only valid information regarding Ohanaeze comes from its Secretariat. He further highlighted the importance of constructive engagement, calling on leaders to seek resolutions to electoral or campaign-related issues through dialogue and collaboration within the Secretariat.

Reflecting on his first move on Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Aguene shared how he successfully resolved a long-standing 20-year conflict during his campaign, by bringing opposing parties to the table, analyzing their differences, and fostering mutual understanding. He said that leadership is not about blackmail or division, but about addressing challenges with honesty, humility, and a commitment to unity.

The recent conference held by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos exemplifies its unwavering mission of promoting peace and understanding. Chief Aguene reaffirmed his dedication to leading the Igbo community with integrity, stating that no matter the stature or personality in Lagos, Ohanaeze remains the father of all Igbo associations. He acknowledged that some may perceive his leadership as stepping on toes, but he emphasized that his commitment to quality leadership is driven by the greater good of the Igbo people.

Chief Aguene concluded his emotional address by highlighting the essence of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos as a legacy of unity, development, and progress. He called on all members of the community to embrace the values of peace, collaboration, and leadership, ensuring a brighter future for the Igbo people in Lagos State. Story by Chinyere Ikeanyi .